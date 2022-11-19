Read full article on original website
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
The Suburban Times
Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
wa.gov
WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer
King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced
A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
GraysHarborTalk
Flower Shop in Aberdeen: Harbor Blooms
When you plan your next event be sure to check out Harbor Blooms in Aberdeen. They offer arrangements for everyday needs, weddings, special occasions and more. Harbor Blooms is a locally owned family business. Mainly serving Grays Harbor County, they also occasionally serve and deliver to Pacific, Mason and Thurston counties.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater's looking at steps for a future composting program
Tumwater’s public works committee recommended to the city council an ordinance outlining a compost procurement policy as required by HB 1799 during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Sustainability coordinator Alyssa Jones Wood explained that the law, which was passed this year, requires cities and counties with a population...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022
On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
KXL
Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
thejoltnews.com
Capital Mall Triangle development threatens residents’ housing security, says city planner
"High concentrations of renters, BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color], and low-income households in/near the Triangle subarea" are vulnerable to economic displacement when Olympia redevelops the Capital Mall Triangle subarea, as an urban center with more housing development, Olympia senior planner David Ginther said last week. At a meeting...
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Planning Commission to continue policy discussion on Capital Mall Triangle plan, housing
The Olympia Planning Commission will carry on discussions about policy issues on Neighborhood Centers, the Capital Mall Triangle subarea plan, and the Housing Action plan. "These issues often take longer," senior planner Joyce Phillips said during the Planning Commission's 2023 work plan discussion. She said the commissioners had briefings in...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
