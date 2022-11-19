ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

The Suburban Times

Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21

Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
TACOMA, WA
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced

A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
SEATTLE, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Flower Shop in Aberdeen: Harbor Blooms

When you plan your next event be sure to check out Harbor Blooms in Aberdeen. They offer arrangements for everyday needs, weddings, special occasions and more. Harbor Blooms is a locally owned family business. Mainly serving Grays Harbor County, they also occasionally serve and deliver to Pacific, Mason and Thurston counties.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater's looking at steps for a future composting program

Tumwater’s public works committee recommended to the city council an ordinance outlining a compost procurement policy as required by HB 1799 during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Sustainability coordinator Alyssa Jones Wood explained that the law, which was passed this year, requires cities and counties with a population...
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXL

Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

