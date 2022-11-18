Read full article on original website
Canadiens rally, edge Flyers in shootout
Cole Caufield scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation and Nick Suzuki scored the deciding goal in
MLive.com
Red Wings ride momentum into season-long five-game homestand
Before the Detroit Red Wings hit the road, Dylan Larkin remarked that points were available during a four-game trip. The Red Wings then gained five of a possible eight points, finishing strong by beating San Jose 7-4 and Columbus 6-1. Now the Red Wings (9-5-4) have a good opportunity to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
Wild place F Tyson Jost on waivers
The Minnesota Wild placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers Friday. He recorded three assists in 12 games this season. Jost,
Yardbarker
Blackhawks retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 Jersey
Blackhawks officially retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 jersey at a ceremony prior to the team’s NHL game at the United Center. Surrounded by family, all six other three-time Stanley Cup champions, and 21,000-plus fans who had arrived two hours early, Marian Hossa watched a banner rise to the rafters at the United Center, Sunday, signifying the official retirement of his No. 81 number within the Blackhawks.
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
Columbus hopes to keep its point streak alive against an Eastern Conference foe. The Blue Jackets have put together a 3-0-1 record in their last four games and hope to keep the good times rolling tonight as they welcome the Red Wings to Nationwide Arena. Despite all the injuries, the Jackets have been able to handle the ups and downs that have headed their way and hope to keep battling through the adversity.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Be Interested in Timo Meier, Not Erik Karlsson
In recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about the Detroit Red Wings potentially being a suitor for Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. It started when Mike Johnson of TSN mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for the veteran defenseman, and that idea has since spawned all sorts of thoughts and opinions on social media and sites like this one.
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks preview, odds: Canucks rounding into form
Coming off what coach Bruce Boudreau called his team's best game of the season, the Vancouver Canucks will put a two-game winning streak on the line when they host the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Vancouver, which started the season without a win in its first seven games...
Alexandar Georgiev makes 32 saves as Avs blank Caps
Alexandar Georgiev had 32 saves for his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career, Nathan MacKinnon had
