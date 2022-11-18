ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Red Wings ride momentum into season-long five-game homestand

Before the Detroit Red Wings hit the road, Dylan Larkin remarked that points were available during a four-game trip. The Red Wings then gained five of a possible eight points, finishing strong by beating San Jose 7-4 and Columbus 6-1. Now the Red Wings (9-5-4) have a good opportunity to...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For

Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 Jersey

Blackhawks officially retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 jersey at a ceremony prior to the team’s NHL game at the United Center. Surrounded by family, all six other three-time Stanley Cup champions, and 21,000-plus fans who had arrived two hours early, Marian Hossa watched a banner rise to the rafters at the United Center, Sunday, signifying the official retirement of his No. 81 number within the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs

After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Columbus hopes to keep its point streak alive against an Eastern Conference foe. The Blue Jackets have put together a 3-0-1 record in their last four games and hope to keep the good times rolling tonight as they welcome the Red Wings to Nationwide Arena. Despite all the injuries, the Jackets have been able to handle the ups and downs that have headed their way and hope to keep battling through the adversity.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Should Be Interested in Timo Meier, Not Erik Karlsson

In recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about the Detroit Red Wings potentially being a suitor for Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. It started when Mike Johnson of TSN mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for the veteran defenseman, and that idea has since spawned all sorts of thoughts and opinions on social media and sites like this one.
DETROIT, MI

