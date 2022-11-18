ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell & Travis Scott Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

By davontah
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiX7u_0jGSMGQs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrz2J_0jGSMGQs00

Source: Rob Hoffman / Courtesy


New Music Released This Week (Nov 14-Nov 18):

1. Lou Will ft. Akeem Ali – Move

Source:Akeem__ali

Heading into fourth quarter NBA star and artist Lou Will, joined forces with buzzing lyricist, Akeem Ali for a spit-fire single, “Move”. This single is pure fun, offering listeners a new track to add to their ‘turned up’ playlists. “Move” instantly puts listeners in the spirit to dance, have a great time, let loose and just MOVE. Akeem Ali is a primary act on Lou Will’s Winners United label, and the duo continue to connect through good music and great vibes.

2. Rich The Kid – Motion

Source:richthekid

New York rapper Rich The Kid is back with the release of his new single and video “Motion.” Over a hypnotizing, melodic beat, Rich spits bars and punctuates his return to music. Directed by DREWFILMEDIT, the visual captures Rich in motion during his daily life. Talking about the new single Rich states, “If you not having ‘Motion’ you have nothing.” The latest drop also comes alongside the announcement of his signing to RCA Records .

3. 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud – Beyond Belief

Source:iamspesh

While he has previously shied away from discussing his past, 38 Spesh is finally ready to open up about his road to success and all of the obstacles he faced and overcame on the way to becoming a success as an independent recording artist and owner of the burgeoning Indy imprint TCF Music Group (Trust Comes First).

Spesh started out hustling on the streets of Rochester, NY, and before he fully transitioned into music, his name was heavy and carried much weight in the streets.  Spesh is finally ready to discuss that period of his life; where he risked his life on a daily basis to provide and put food on the table for his family.

Spesh is also willing to open up about the losses he suffered during his time in the streets, including the loss of his parents, and other family members and friends he lost to gun violence; including his long-time girlfriend, street rivals, and most recently his older brother.

The loss of his older brother, who was shot and killed in front of him, his wife, and kids on 9-30-22 in Rochester, is the primary impetus for Spesh to publicly speak about his traumatic life experiences.  Those life experiences and the events that have shaped him are on display on his most intimate project to date; the forthcoming collaborative album, Bey ond Belief , with Harry Fraud.

Beyo nd Belief features appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Ransom, and Elcamino.  The album is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud.

38 Spesh is ready and willing, for the first time, to tell his origin story and answer any questions about his life and career and the importance of mental health and breaking stigmas.

4. Iman Nunez – Rosedale

Source:onlyoneiman

The young Yonkers emcee Iman Nunez is no stranger to self-reflection. Rosedale is a lyrical journal of what Nunez ponders about his personal life while he reaches his goals. His latest single “Pieces” featuring Annalise Azadian is an example. “Pieces” reflected on the aftermath of a breakup and the struggle between holding on and moving on. The single was well received on Rap Radar along with the lyric video that visually shows the emotions and personal moments discussed in the song.

Iman’s rapping ability is displayed in different ways from the introspective “Pieces” to the cutthroat single “Northeast” with DJ Steph Cakes where Iman raps on how his competition projects their insecurities onto him due to their lack of skill and drive. The production of “Northeast” is a strong contrast compared to the other songs on the six-track project as it shows a more competitive side of Iman.

5. Vado – Long Run Vol. 3

Source:vado_mh

Vado is back with the third installment of his Long Run series. Lo ng Run Vol. 3 features multiple guest appearances from Jim Jones, and 2/3 of his The Council group members Lloyd Banks and Dave East.

Lo ng Run 3 is my best album yet and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it” Vado confidently asserts.  “I’m in the game for the Lo ng Run .  Collab albums with Dave East & 38 Spesh in 2023!”

6. Errol Holden – Joe Frog: Episode One

Source:errolholden_

Today, Mass Appeal Records announced the release of Joe Frog: Episode One , the debut album by rising New York MC, Errol Holden.  Along with his debut album, Errol also released a video for “85’s Astonishment.”

Joe Frog: Episode One , which is titled after Holden’s father, examines family, addiction, and consequences, and pays tribute to the man who he was unable to see for 19 years due to addiction, fractured family dynamics and incarceration.  With a unique style of narration completely his own, Errol’s urgency and precise observations helped him make an immediate impact, evidenced by his jaw-dropping Bars On I-95 Freestyle.

“Music has shown me that you don’t have to do bad.  Nobody knew my real name until I started rapping,” shares Errol Holden. “I didn’t want to glamorize my past, and bring that to this.” Now, the rising artist is making an impression solely with his bars, and his debut project, Joe Frog: Episode One , for Nas’ Mass Appeal Records presents a brilliant example of his deeply personal, highly potent art.

“I give a face to people that are faceless,” he asserts. “These are human beings identified by the drug they’re using. I choose to expose the complexities of the human being, not the addiction. Why’d they get high? Why’d someone like me get into the street and do what I was doing? The difference is the intimacy, level of detail, and humanity I bring to this.”

7. Cilo – Don’t Be Bitter / 101

Source:cilosound Kendrick Lamar instrumentalist Ging fka Frank Dukes  leads production duties for Cilo’s latest Julian & Jen Garcia-directed music video to “Don’t B Bitter / 101″ featuring Nikki Pararuan. The Westcoast emcee seamlessly balances the soulful strings and floor-shaking 808s of “Dont B Bitter” with the psychedelic guitar riffs and live drums of “101.” Co-produced by Cilo and Julian Amado Garcia, the song serves as the third single from his new full-length project ‘LOS.’ A bold debut, the 10-track body of work includes past released singles “Palm Trees” and “Shine” featuring Poet22 as well as seven never before heard cuts sure to turn a first time listener into a lifelong fan. Demonstrating his range of emotional ability and charisma, Cilo gives moments of humor, paranoia, confidence, pride, love, and everything in between. Speaking on the songs origins in a press statement, Cilo states: Working on this record I wanted to make a song that felt like an introduction to my world. It was a time capsule for my life, which explains why it’s a two part song. The first half was the aggressive energy of my youth and my environment growing up: “I’m in the West, ain’t no dreams. I know life ain’t what it seems.” The second half was the energy of me now, after I’ve left the city, seen the world, and made it out of that environment. I have new struggles now, but also new victories. Like I say in that verse, “My life is different.”

8. Pharrell ft. Travis Scott – Down In Atlanta

Source:pharrell

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated rapper Travis Scott to release their new single and lyric video for “Down in Atlanta” via Columbia Records/Sony Music. This is the second single from Pharrell this year, following the chart-climbing self-produced single “Cash In Cash Out,” which has garnered 93M+ streams worldwide, putting Pharrell at 10B combined global streams to date.

9. DSTRCT – O.T.

Source:iamdstrct

Mustard’s 10 Summers Records announced it has signed Southern California based Hip-Hop artist DSTRCT to its roster. DSTRCT also dropped his first single under the label, “O.T.” produced by Mustard. His EP Instil lation 001 will be released to all DSP partners on December 2nd.

Continuing a California tradition of innovation, DSTRCT rolls out with a smooth, slick, and sizzling flow of his own, rapping straight from the heart with a whole lot of hunger. Immediately gravitating towards music, DSTRCT’s older sister introduced him to Nirvana, No Doubt, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Janis Joplin. By middle school, he recorded his earliest compositions on a Sony laptop, completely immersing himself in hip-hop by high school. DSTRCT honed his skills throughout college before opting to leave and pursue his dream full-time. By chance, he caught the attention of GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum chart-topping producer, Mustard, after sharing a demo. Impressed, the mega-producer signed him to 10 Summers Records. Now, the Los Angeles native introduces himself as an inimitable force on his debut EP, Installation 001 [10 Summers Records] kickstarted by the single “O.T.”

10. Saneit – Nothing Like Them

Source:iamsaneit

Independent R&B sensation, Saneit returns with an alluring music video “Nothing Like Them” (Produced by Hitman Audio). “Nothing Like Them” is shot in both Chicago and Los Angeles. It is a seductive single that heightens the sophisticated aura of the songstress. She begins singing in a soft tone that smoothly intensifies after each verse. Just as in lovemaking, there is no pleasure in starting off too strong. Saneit progressively evolves in her vocal ability and lyrical approach as a recording artist. Since her last release, she is showing improvement by sharing a sensual ballad with her audience. As she continues to develop, it would be impractical to keep her off your radar.

Coming off the success of her latest visual “Prove Me Wrong,” which has amassed over 25K views and streams, Saneit has a fan base and following that is always watching to see what she does next.

