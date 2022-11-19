ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says

Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital

We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
BATON ROUGE, LA
