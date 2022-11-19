Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Authorities respond to hit-and-run at Old Hammond Hwy and O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Tuesday, November 22 hit-and-run on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. near the intersection of O’Neal Lane and Sedona Pines Drive, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene.
Lanes closed at St. James/Ascension parish line; 18-wheeler submerged in water, driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Lanes are closed on I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line after a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle crash. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane is closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker. An 18-wheeler is submerged in water after the accident and its driver was taken to a […]
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in St. James Parish crash
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
2 people identified in deadly car crash in Livingston Parish following pursuit, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash that killed two people following a pursuit on Monday afternoon, November 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The crash reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. According to the sheriff, deputies were attempting...
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers said they became sick after handling strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. As of Tuesday morning, investigators have found no evidence of any harmful material...
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
52-Year-Old Jerome Johnson Died In A Fatal Crash On LA 16 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened on LA 16 at Vincent Road. According to LSP, Jerome Johnson, 52, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 16 when he exited the roadway, struck a pole, and was engulfed in flames.
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of generators, requests rightful owners of recovered items come forward
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates a recent theft of generators, deputies say they’ve recovered multiple several stolen items and require assistance in identifying the rightful owners. So, if you happen to be the owner of any of the items below,...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
Former Opelousas Senator, Attorney Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Crash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash. According to KATC, Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was "arrested this...
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital
We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
