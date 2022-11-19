ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Subject of Golden Alert located safe

Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire

Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
k105.com

Fiscal Court considers ordinance prohibiting dogs on ‘private property of another’

Grayson County Fiscal Court on Thursday heard the first reading of an ordinance related to “uncontrolled danger and/or nuisance” caused by dogs on “private property of another.”. The ordinance is being considered by magistrates after complaints were received from a citizen concerning dogs on his property disrupting...
WBKO

KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening

On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Police Investigate Woman’s Death In Edmonson County

Kentucky State Police was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a woman at 4089 Chalybeate Road in Edmonson County around 5 p.m. Thursday (11/17). Preliminary investigation indicates 94 year-old Texie Colley was burning leaves at her residence. When first responders arrived she was...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy