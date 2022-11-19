Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green pediatrician: Rising number of hospitalizations due to RSV, flu, likely in coming weeks
While hospitalizations related to respiratory illnesses are spiking in other parts of Kentucky, the largest hospital in Bowling Green has so far not seen a major surge in severely ill patients this fall. But a physician at Med Center Health says it may be just a matter of time before...
whopam.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
WBKO
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft made a stop at Bowling Green’s Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner on her Kitchen Table Tour. While there, Craft spoke on some of the things in Kentucky she hopes to change if elected governor. She placed particular emphasis on education, stating her disapproval of Critical Race Theory in schools.
k105.com
Fiscal Court considers ordinance prohibiting dogs on ‘private property of another’
Grayson County Fiscal Court on Thursday heard the first reading of an ordinance related to “uncontrolled danger and/or nuisance” caused by dogs on “private property of another.”. The ordinance is being considered by magistrates after complaints were received from a citizen concerning dogs on his property disrupting...
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
Remains of Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War identified
Officials have identified the remains of a western Kentucky soldier killed in a battle during the Korean War.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
wvih.com
Police Investigate Woman’s Death In Edmonson County
Kentucky State Police was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a woman at 4089 Chalybeate Road in Edmonson County around 5 p.m. Thursday (11/17). Preliminary investigation indicates 94 year-old Texie Colley was burning leaves at her residence. When first responders arrived she was...
wdrb.com
LMPD fires former Hardin County deputy after video showing him punching suspect surfaces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer caught on dash camera video punching a suspect after a chase has been fired. LMPD fired Donald "Rusty" Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who was hired in May, was still a probationary officer with the department. The controversial arrest happened in February of 2021...
WBKO
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
