January 6 defendant who barged into Pelosi offices during attack found guilty of multiple counts
Riley Williams, a Pennsylvania woman who barged into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s offices on January 6, 2021, was found guilty on Monday of multiple counts she faced over the Capitol attack. Williams was found guilty of six of the eight counts she was charged with, including assaulting or resisting...
Multiple people killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, officials say. Police believe the shooter is among the dead
A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night left multiple people dead and injured, police said. Officers responded to the store less than an hour before closing around 10:12 p.m. and found the victims and evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge...
3 killed and dozens injured in South Sudan road ambush
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least three travelers have been killed and 22 others injured in an ambush on buses traveling on a major highway in South Sudan. Gunmen dressed in military fatigues and armed with AK-47s ambushed two buses and a smaller vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway on Monday. The attack happened between Nyerjebe and Odemo villages some 55 kilometers (35 miles) from the capital, Juba. The highway crosses to neighboring Uganda. It has been a scene of ambushes since 2016. In August, seven people were killed in an ambush along the same highway.
Factory fire kills 38 people in central China, state media reports
A fire at a factory in central China killed dozens of people on Monday, according to Chinese state-media, the latest in a string of fatal industrial accidents to hit the country in recent years. State run-newspaper Henan Daily reported Tuesday that two people previously reported missing had been found dead...
Mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon arrested in his disappearance, death
Remains found Friday in a landfill are believed to be those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing in October from his Savannah home by his mother. Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been the sole suspect in this case, said Chatham County Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley in a news conference. She was arrested Monday and is being held on charges of malice murder, concealing a death, and false reporting/making false statements.
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port. The coast guard launched a major rescue operation after receiving a distress call overnight, which said the vessel was drifting in rough seas off southeastern Crete. Greece’s migration minister said there were approximately 400 people on the vessel, down from his initial estimate of 500. He said it was unclear where the vessel had sailed from. In a letter later Tuesday to the European Commission, Mitarachi requested that the migrants be relocated to other European Union nations in solidarity with Greece.
UN welcomes Gulf of Guinea piracy drop, but sees new threat
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime is welcoming a substantial decrease in piracy incidents and victims this year in the Gulf of Guinea. The region is the world’s top hot spot for attacks on shipping and seafarers. But UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly warned the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that pirate groups may be moving into more lucrative maritime crimes. She says the piracy threat has cost “lives, stability, and over $1.9 billion in financial losses every year.” Waly says new UNODC research shows pirates may be moving into criminal oil bunkering, theft and smuggling.
Man, 49, shot in head at Bronx motel, cops search for suspect
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx motel on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Paradise Motor Inn, a motel on the corner of Boston Road and Adee Avenue, around 7:09 p.m., officials said.
