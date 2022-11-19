ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he’s not only trying to renew the truce that expired last month but also to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels. He says “discussions are making progress and they are ongoing.” The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.
Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.
GOP’s McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico. McCarthy said the new House Republican majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He said the Republican majority will use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. Speaking on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, he said the investigations “could lead to an impeachment inquiry.”
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is outlawed in his home country. The Court of Justice said Tuesday that the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him to such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity.”
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status

GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
The Independent

Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case

The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has testified before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican’s Tuesday appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. Graham’s office said in a statement that he spent just over two hours with the special grand jury and “answered all questions.” The investigation was opened early last year and is considered one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president, who last week announced a third run for the White House.
