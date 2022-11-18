ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
All Cardinals

Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
CalSportsReport

Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win

No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
CBS Sports

Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-9 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
247Sports

WATCH: Cal celebrates Axe, fans rush field after Big Game win

The California Golden Bears’ 27-20 Big Game victory featured several milestones. It was Cal’s first home win over Stanford since 2008, first home Big Game since 2016 without hardship (no fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires in 2018), and was the first sellout Cal crowd since 2013. All those factors erupted as the final whistle blew and the fans rushed the field.
OnlyHomers

San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star Pitcher

The San Francisco Giants have been in contract discussions with a former rivals star pitcher. According to David Vassegh from "Dodger Talk" is reporting that star closer and reliever Kenley Jansen is discussing a 2-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are looking to retool after a disappointing .500 season, only one year removed from winning 109 games including playoffs.
