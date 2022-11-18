Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
49ers-Cardinals injury update: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for MNF
The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers included a hamstring issue popping up for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that kept him limited on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it a “maintenance issue,” a sign Hopkins should be ready...
Arizona Cardinals offense entering MNF vs. 49ers with new look
TEMPE — The season of change has officially hit the Arizona Cardinals offense. What we get on the other side remains anyone’s guess. On one side, you have the loss of starting tight end Zach Ertz, who is done for the season with a knee injury that required surgery.
Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
Report: Colt McCoy to Start vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals again look to rely on the arm talent of Colt McCoy to propel them to a win.
Did the 49ers Waste their Time by Practicing in Colorado?
“It has been an interesting trip,” Nick Bosa said. “It definitely has tested our fortitude and ability to remain positive.”
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
Behind Enemy Lines: 49ers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico’s altitude
The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4), the first meeting of the NFC West foes this year. Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Cardinals’ opponents each week this season.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Saturday's practice in Colorado Springs, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "What's...
Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-9 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
WATCH: Cal celebrates Axe, fans rush field after Big Game win
The California Golden Bears’ 27-20 Big Game victory featured several milestones. It was Cal’s first home win over Stanford since 2008, first home Big Game since 2016 without hardship (no fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires in 2018), and was the first sellout Cal crowd since 2013. All those factors erupted as the final whistle blew and the fans rushed the field.
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants have been in contract discussions with a former rivals star pitcher. According to David Vassegh from "Dodger Talk" is reporting that star closer and reliever Kenley Jansen is discussing a 2-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are looking to retool after a disappointing .500 season, only one year removed from winning 109 games including playoffs.
