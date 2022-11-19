ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
Car thief crashes after off-duty officer shoots at him

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty police officer is getting credit for stopping a man who stole a car at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4 P.M. on Old Pearsall Road. Officers got a call for a robbery in progress. They were told a man pointed...
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
