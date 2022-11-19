Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KSAT 12
foxsanantonio.com
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
KSAT 12
Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services. ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several...
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?
Birds are to blame for this late-night fire at Wendy's.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
KTSA
Car thief crashes after off-duty officer shoots at him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty police officer is getting credit for stopping a man who stole a car at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4 P.M. on Old Pearsall Road. Officers got a call for a robbery in progress. They were told a man pointed...
news4sanantonio.com
KSAT 12
foxsanantonio.com
Over 30 units called out to battle massive apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are now without a home after a massive blaze broke out at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Around 1:00 a.m. police responded to 11200 Perrin Beitel Rd., at the OakRidge Apartments for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews located smoke coming from a...
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares Code Red, urges you to help save a dog's life
San Antonio Pets Alive is facing a Code Red. There are about 40 dogs, including puppies at risk of being killed at the city of San Antonio’s Municipal Shelter. They are in urgent need of fosters and adopters to help save these lives. All dog and puppy adoption fees...
foxsanantonio.com
Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — While this may be the most wonderful time of the year it's also porch pirate season. Americans spent nearly $9,000,000,000 in 2021 while online shopping on Black Friday. If numbers stay the same in 2022 we can expect plenty of packages to be delivered and potentially...
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday
All dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA! have received vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, microchip, spay and neuter surgery along with heartworm testing and treatment.
