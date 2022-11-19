ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Thanksgiving help for families in need

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio woman reunited with pug stolen a month ago, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio dog owner has a lot to be thankful for this week, after her pug, which was stolen just over a month ago, was found and returned. Frida, a three-and-a-half-month-old pug, was found along with several other pets being kept in unsanitary conditions. Animal Care...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Museum Store Sunday kicks off this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Mark your calendar because this Sunday is Museum Store Sunday!. This day is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. You can find unique gifts and discounts while all proceeds support the museums and the artisans and craftspeople who create these items. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Birds possible cause of electrical fire at West Side Wendy's

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say an electrical problem was the likely cause of a fire that damaged a West Side fast food restaurant. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Wendy's along West Commerce Street near South General McMullen Drive. When firefighters arrived, they noticed light smoke...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of November!

SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA drive is nearing its end. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of the month and we're getting close. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at any H-E-B or Security Service Federal Credit Union. You can also make a monetary donation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!

SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA to get "Rowdy and Wild" with San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO- The UTSA Alumni Association and San Antonio Zoo are partnering up to offer a “Wild Deal” during the tailgate for UTSA’s game against UTEP this Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees will get to meet special animal guests, while also having the opportunity to purchase a “two-for-one”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

