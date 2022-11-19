Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Mayor Ron Nirenberg rolls up his sleeves and donates blood during critical holiday time
SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg led by example Tuesday afternoon as he encouraged San Antonians, who are able to donate blood this week. Blood donations are historically low during the Thanksgiving week, as people travel and take time away from their usual schedules. Last year, donations dropped 31% during...
foxsanantonio.com
Turkey meals available from variety of San Antonio sources as Thanksgiving approaches
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians are making this holiday season special for thousands of people who might need a little help as Thanksgiving approaches. The local community becomes extra charitable this time of year through a variety of events ranging from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to Catholic Charities turkey food box distribution.
foxsanantonio.com
Thanksgiving help for families in need
As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
foxsanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
foxsanantonio.com
'Corn kid' partners up with Green Giant to donate 90k cans of corn to families in need
SAN ANTONIO – It’s corn! He took the internet by storm for his love of corn, and of course, we can’t forget the catchy theme song. But now Tariq, also known as the “Corn Kid” is using his love for corn by donating 90,000 cans of vegetables to community members in need.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping
SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
foxsanantonio.com
URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman reunited with pug stolen a month ago, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio dog owner has a lot to be thankful for this week, after her pug, which was stolen just over a month ago, was found and returned. Frida, a three-and-a-half-month-old pug, was found along with several other pets being kept in unsanitary conditions. Animal Care...
foxsanantonio.com
Museum Store Sunday kicks off this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - Mark your calendar because this Sunday is Museum Store Sunday!. This day is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. You can find unique gifts and discounts while all proceeds support the museums and the artisans and craftspeople who create these items. The...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
foxsanantonio.com
Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
foxsanantonio.com
Birds possible cause of electrical fire at West Side Wendy's
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say an electrical problem was the likely cause of a fire that damaged a West Side fast food restaurant. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Wendy's along West Commerce Street near South General McMullen Drive. When firefighters arrived, they noticed light smoke...
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
foxsanantonio.com
Hope from behind bars, the fight to end Solitary Confinement in Texas
Texas leads the nation when it comes to the prolonged use of solitary confinement. In a News 4 San Antonio Exclusive, we introduce you to two men who are fighting to change the prison system. Combined, the two men have spent nearly 40 years in isolation. This story is a...
foxsanantonio.com
Help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of November!
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA drive is nearing its end. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of the month and we're getting close. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at any H-E-B or Security Service Federal Credit Union. You can also make a monetary donation.
foxsanantonio.com
Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!
SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
foxsanantonio.com
Businesses seek financial help due to ongoing St. Mary's construction
As the holiday season kicks off for bars across the city, the N St. Mary's bar owners are not as optimistic. "The St. Mary's strip is special," says Chad Carey who owns four bars on the popular strip. He says the Strip is important to the culture of San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA to get "Rowdy and Wild" with San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO- The UTSA Alumni Association and San Antonio Zoo are partnering up to offer a “Wild Deal” during the tailgate for UTSA’s game against UTEP this Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees will get to meet special animal guests, while also having the opportunity to purchase a “two-for-one”...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 30 units called out to battle massive apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are now without a home after a massive blaze broke out at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Around 1:00 a.m. police responded to 11200 Perrin Beitel Rd., at the OakRidge Apartments for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews located smoke coming from a...
