HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey moves to No. 4 nationally after defeating No. 10 Clarkson, 4-0, and St. Lawrence, 5-2. The Bobcats received 229 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and 217 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO