5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Popular discount retail chain opening another store in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersLawrenceburg, TN
The owner of McKamey Manor has been sued for things people claim were done to them that do not appear on the videoVictorSummertown, TN
Trudy Elaine Moore
Trudy Elaine Moore, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vardie Dare and Etha Mae...
Alice Marie Harbison
Alice Marie Harbison, age 95, of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from ECM Hospital and a member of Oliver Church of Christ in Rogersville, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
Clarence Ray Williams II
Clarence Ray Williams II, age 61 of Pulaski, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Clarence was born June 5, 1961 in Nashville, TN to Clarence and Evelyna Kilpatrick Williams, I. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Randall Ray Williams, sister Janis Elaine Dailey, and his son William Randall Rogers.
Annie Wynell McDonald Davis
Annie Wynell McDonald Davis, 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. A native of Tennessee, Mrs. Davis held multiple roles throughout her life from employment with Salant & Salant plus the Lawrence County Highway Department to finding her true love as a wife and mother, homemaker and avid canner, and grandmother. Mrs. Davis and her family were long-time members of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
Letha Kay Beasley English
Letha Kay Beasley English, 61, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on November 17, 2022. Letha was a warehouse worker at American Wholesale and a loving wife, daughter, and sibling. She was a native of Chicago, IL. Letha is survived by:. Husband: Shawn Matthew English. Brother: Timothy Wayne...
"Night to Honor" ceremony set for December 8
THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WILL HOST THE THIRD ANNUAL “A NIGHT TO HONOR” CEREMONY IN COLUMBIA. THE CEREMONY HONORS AND REMEMBERS VICTIMS OF HOMICIDE IN MAURY, LAWRENCE, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTY. THE OBSERVANCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKWAY BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1500 TOM J HITCH PARKWAY, ON DECEMBER 8 AT 6:00 PM. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:30 PM FOR REGISTRATION, WITH THE PROGRAM BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM. THE SPEAKER WILL BE TIM CUNNINGHAM, WHOSE SON, BENJAMIN, WAS MURDERED AT THE AGE OF 28, IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN MAY OF 2020. FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO HAVE LOST LOVED ONES TO VIOLENT CRIMES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AT 931-380-2536 EXT. 116.
Jeffrey Dwain Bevis
Jeffrey Dwain Bevis, 57, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Jeffrey was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ faith. Jeffrey is survived by:. Mother: Donna Stults Bevis. Brother: Glen Bevis and wife Sandra. Special Sister: Keisha Bevis. Nephew:...
Charles Bassham
Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham;...
Pulaski mayor and aldermen meet November 22
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED IS LEADING PATRIOT RAIL FOR MINES ROAD PROPERTY AND A CONTRACT WITH TLM ASSOCIATES FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced
LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire
A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department due to a chimney fire.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Donate blood this holiday season
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY DECEMBER 15. FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AND MONDAY DECEMBER 19, FROM 1:30 TO 6:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO DONATE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
