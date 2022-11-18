Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO