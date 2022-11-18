Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Good Land Wine Shop’s Central Coast Focus
“Winemakers are like artists, and who is the most famous artist ever?” asks record producer-turned-wine merchant Doug Trantow. “Van Gogh, the brilliant painter who died penniless. Nobody had ever heard of him.”. Attracting attention for artisan vintners while they’re still alive is just one reason that the Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Night Sushi @ Villa Wine Bar
Upon opening as a delightful little lounge on Anacapa Street in 2014, Villa Wine Bar quickly amassed a loyal base of customers who come in regularly for their impressive wine list, Italian-inspired bites, and rotating selection of rare beers on tap. But owners Sean and Gabi Larkins were not immune from the “pandemic pivot” most restaurants had to take.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Feast for Foodies, Courtesy UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures’ Series
Internationally acclaimed cookbook author and television personality Nigella Lawson’s experience in front of the camera (her shows include Simply Nigella, Nigella Bites, The Taste, and Nigella Feasts) translated to an easy charm onstage at the Granada this week, in a UCSB Arts & Lectures presentation of a Conversation with KCRW’s Evan Kleiman. Both women were engaging and charismatic in a talk that was deliciously centered around food.
Santa Barbara Independent
The SBCC Symphony Performs Suite by Young Carpinteria Composer
The alluring beauty of Carpinteria comes to Santa Barbara City College, with their symphony’s performance of the young 30-year-old composer Cody Duke Anderson’s “Carpinteria Suite.”. Anderson, a Carpinteria local, wrote his “Carpinteria Suite” throughout the COVID pandemic, in a time where walks with his husky along the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Adam’s Angels Is Looking for a Few Good Pies
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Adam McKaig — chief, cook, and bottlewasher for Adam’s Angels — is looking for a few good pies. Maybe more like a couple hundred. McKaig is preparing for this year’s Thanksgiving, at which he estimates 500 homeless people, their friends, family, and supporters will show up to enjoy the harvest holiday at the Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building along Cabrillo Boulevard. Last year, McKaig said, the number was 400.
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels
Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
sitelinesb.com
Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront
••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
First Two Cases of Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds in Ventura County; Risk of Transmission to Humans is Low
Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health (VCPH), a Department of the Ventura County Health Care Agency, has recently confirmed two cases of avian flu in Ventura County, including one Great Horned Owl in Thousand Oaks and one Great Horned Owl in Oxnard. Other sick and dead wild birds...
Santa Barbara Independent
Stow Grove Park Master Plan Community Workshop and Walking Tour on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. – Noon
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 22, 2022 – The next phase of the Stow Grove Park visioning process is here and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. till noon for an interactive Community Workshop at La Patera Elementary School (555 N. La Patera Lane) followed by a walking tour at the park, weather permitting. This family-friendly event will include snacks and refreshments along with kid-friendly activities. It’s a great opportunity to see for yourself the data and information collected so far on what the community hopes to see at this park and give your input on some desired options and ideas.
Santa Barbara Independent
Four Santa Barbara YFL Players Participate in East Versus West All Star Game
Four Santa Barbara YFL players were selected to participate in the East versus West All Star game on Saturday, November 19. The four boys selected to be on the West team by Gold Cast YFL were Mateo Williams, Lucas Blessing, Burik Rios and Remi Boykin. The West Coast team took...
Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard reports 1,033 active COVID cases. Public Health officials recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of the holidays. "Since it has been like this since the beginning of October, we've seen this plateau; nobody is talking about it so much," said public health officer Dr. Henning The post Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County
Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Glides Past Hampton 79-66 on Day One of Santa Barbara Beach Classic
The UCSB men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-66 victory over Hampton at the Santa Barbara Beach Classic on Monday night. A balanced effort offensively led by the trio of Ajay Mitchell, Andre Kelly, and Josh Pierre-Louis, who combined for 49 points, boosted the Gauchos to victory.
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
Santa Barbara Independent
Why the Holidays Might Be a Good Time to Sell Your House
When it comes to real estate the ideal time to sell your home often falls in the spring months. After all, many people hunker down during the winter months or are too busy with the holidays to think about purchasing a new home. And don’t forget, people like to start shopping in the spring to make sure they are settled in their homes before the start of a new school year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154
The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154. “SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”
Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night
A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night. The post Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
