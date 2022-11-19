ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Kearney Hub

Nebraska moves up in volleyball poll; Madi Kubik gets Big Ten award

It will be a top-five showdown between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska on Friday in a match that could determine the Big Ten volleyball race. The 7 p.m. match at the Devaney Sports Center will be on Big Ten Network. The new AVCA poll was released on Monday,...
Kearney Hub

Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando

In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
Kearney Hub

After injury to Nebraska's Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford set to start at safety

A planned one-week stint at safety has now grown into a three-week outing for Nebraska's Isaac Gifford. Gifford, who has played most of the season as Nebraska's starting nickel back, initially filled in at safety for the suspended Myles Farmer against Michigan. However, an injury to Marques Buford Jr. early in Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday forced Gifford back to safety — a role he's set to continue in against Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik

Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch

LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Kearney Hub

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Creighton in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The...
Kearney Hub

No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
Kearney Hub

Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird announces she will run for re-election

LINCOLN — Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her re-election bid Monday by embracing her record, including the city’s responses to COVID-19 that she knows her opponents will criticize. Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat said in an interview that she is proud of how Lincoln and Lancaster County kept mortality...

