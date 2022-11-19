Read full article on original website
McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games
LINCOLN — It started with a game that left Tom Osborne openly embarrassed, on the wrong end of one of the worst losses in his career, but it grew to such importance in the Nebraska football tradition that, when an athletic director tried to end it, he had to reverse course two days later.
Nebraska moves up in volleyball poll; Madi Kubik gets Big Ten award
It will be a top-five showdown between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska on Friday in a match that could determine the Big Ten volleyball race. The 7 p.m. match at the Devaney Sports Center will be on Big Ten Network. The new AVCA poll was released on Monday,...
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
After injury to Nebraska's Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford set to start at safety
A planned one-week stint at safety has now grown into a three-week outing for Nebraska's Isaac Gifford. Gifford, who has played most of the season as Nebraska's starting nickel back, initially filled in at safety for the suspended Myles Farmer against Michigan. However, an injury to Marques Buford Jr. early in Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday forced Gifford back to safety — a role he's set to continue in against Iowa.
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Creighton in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
Tristan Alvano kicks field goal in final seconds as Omaha Westside captures Class A state title
LINCOLN – The kick went 45 yards to the north and Tristan Alvano sprinted 65 yards the other way. The Omaha Westside kicker knew what was in store after his winning field goal, which was his fifth boot of the game. A dogpile once his teammates caught him. “I’m...
Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird announces she will run for re-election
LINCOLN — Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her re-election bid Monday by embracing her record, including the city’s responses to COVID-19 that she knows her opponents will criticize. Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat said in an interview that she is proud of how Lincoln and Lancaster County kept mortality...
