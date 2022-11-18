ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. Somebody forgot to tell the New York Knicks that. After all, the Knicks haven’t had a real chance at an NBA title in over 20 years. Some will chalk it up to chronic mismanagement, while others will say they’ve had bad luck. No matter how you prefer to explain it, the Knicks have been in trouble for a while.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly makes paper airplane during postgame presser

The West Coast's best paper airplane maker has returned after a lengthy hiatus. Following the Warriors' 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson turned the stat sheet into a paper airplane while discussing his approach. Thompson making paper airplanes during the Warriors' postgame...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man

With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy