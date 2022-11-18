Read full article on original website
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Erupting For 41 Points
Klay Thompson had 41 points in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Ja Morant Keeps Taking Shots At Charles Barkley After Recent Criticism
Ja Morant isn't done firing back at Charles Barkley, saying that the former player shouldn't say anything about him.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame altercation
Having made just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in an eight-point loss in Philadelphia on Friday night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came back out onto the Wells Fargo Center court after the game, hoping to make 10 shots in a row from the foul line before calling it a night. However,...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. Somebody forgot to tell the New York Knicks that. After all, the Knicks haven’t had a real chance at an NBA title in over 20 years. Some will chalk it up to chronic mismanagement, while others will say they’ve had bad luck. No matter how you prefer to explain it, the Knicks have been in trouble for a while.
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons proved to the world why he was a multiple-time All-Star before the age of 24 in the Brooklyn Nets' 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons led the Nets with an aggressive performance that saw him tally up 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Fans have been...
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Russell Wilson's bad clock management proved to be key factor in Broncos' loss to Raiders
Russell Wilson had one of his best statistical games of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Denver Broncos quarterback still cost his team dearly with a very poor decision late in regulation. The Broncos had a 16-13 lead over the Raiders at the two-minute warning...
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change
Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Klay amusingly makes paper airplane during postgame presser
The West Coast's best paper airplane maker has returned after a lengthy hiatus. Following the Warriors' 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson turned the stat sheet into a paper airplane while discussing his approach. Thompson making paper airplanes during the Warriors' postgame...
Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Calls Out The Haters, Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego
Coming off their fourth win of the season and their second straight, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally showing some signs of life after an 0-5 start to the season. Most of the credit for this win streak goes to Anthony Davis, who has carried the Lakers on both ends of the floor since LeBron James went down with an injury earlier in the season.
Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man
With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
