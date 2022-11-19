CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After finishing the first 110 minutes tied 1-1, the No. 9 Marshall University men's soccer team (11-3-4) advanced to the third round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament after moving past the No.11 ranked and fourth-seed Virginia Cavaliers on penalty kicks 5-3 on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO