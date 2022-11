Nov. 22—ELKHART — A Nappanee man has received a 96-year sentence for setting eight barn fires in Elkhart County last year. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced Monday in Elkhart Superior Court 2 after pleading guilty in October to eight counts of Level 4 felony arson. The 96-year sentence...

