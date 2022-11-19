Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Inside the battle for Kherson
Mangled metal, charred debris and shattered glass cover the floor as a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit storms a Russian command center on the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Kherson. “Come on over here,” one of the Ukrainian troops suddenly shouts. “Get the stretcher and first aid kit over here.”...
KTVZ
Russians grow more critical as Putin’s military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter. This year, the feeling of melancholy is increased...
KTVZ
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the Iranian national anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium before kickoff on Monday. The match ended in a 6-2 victory for England.
KTVZ
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement. The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
KTVZ
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court appears deeply skeptical that former President Donald Trump was entitled to a review by an independent arbiter of documents seized in an FBI search of his Florida estate. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, including two Trump appointees, repeatedly suggested Trump was seeking special treatment in having a so-called special master conduct an independent inspection of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
KTVZ
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down — despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith...
KTVZ
Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has released new details of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they’ll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling. That’s according to a senior Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on condition of anonymity. The official says the plan allows the U.S. and its allies to reduce Russia’s revenues while keeping oil on the market.
KTVZ
5 things to know for Nov. 22: Colorado shooting, Rail strike, Twitter, Voting, Iran
Disney is saying goodbye to Bob and hello to, well … a different Bob. The company ousted CEO Bob Chapek, and is bringing former CEO Bob Iger back to the helm. It’s quite the media shakeup. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Comments / 0