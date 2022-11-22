ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says

ABC13 Houston
Deputies responded to a northwest Harris County neighborhood where one of their own opened fire at a suspect on Friday night.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home invasion in the 5400 block of Melody Park Lane. Two masked suspects were said to be leaving the home, when one pointed a weapon at deputies, officials said.

That is when HCSO said a deputy discharged their weapon and hit one of the suspects multiple times, wounding him. The second suspect ran back inside the home and attempted to run out the back but was later arrested.

There were no injuries reported involving any deputies.

The injured suspect's condition was stabilized at the hospital.

Deputies learned that four suspects, dressed in all-black hoodies, followed a local businesswoman to the residence and rushed at her as she exited her vehicle into the garage and assaulted her.

The two unaccounted suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to officials. There is no descriptions at this time.

Officials believe the woman was targeted as she was leaving her business on FM 1960 and 249, and may have had money on her.

The suspects did get away with the woman's purse, and went inside of the home to a safe.

According to deputies, four other people were inside the home during the intrusion. The suspects assaulted two additional people, including the victim.

Another woman inside heard what was going on and called 911.

Deputies said that the victim has injuries to her hands and is believed to have been pistol-whipped. She is expected to be OK.

Officials believe the woman owns a business near Willowbrook Mall, but it is unclear where or what it is.

Comments / 1

