WBTV
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
WBTV
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
cn2.com
wccbcharlotte.com
Investigation Underway After Several Pets Die In Concord House Fire
CONCORD, N.C. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that killed several pets inside a home in Concord. It happened on Rocky River Road, just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to find a home with smoke showing. They got the fire under control in...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
qcnews.com
Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information...
CHARLOTTE — Two employees with a Charlotte television station died in a helicopter crash that happened around noon Tuesday in south Charlotte. The accident occurred near Interstate 77 at Nations Ford Road. MEDIC confirmed that two people were pronounced deceased on the scene. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, WBTV...
Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
WCNC
It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
WBTV
Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
WBTV
Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said. According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The crash has downed...
WBTV
Abandoned homes in Clover causing problems in neighborhood, residents want landowner to address it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Rats, snakes and roaches. That is what one neighborhood in the Town of Clover has been dealing with for the last two years. They say these pests are coming from two abandoned houses in their neighborhood, but they cannot seem to get the homeowner to do anything about it.
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. I-77 north was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash. We’re still working to learn what led to the crash.
Patient airlifted after being pinned in east Charlotte crash: HFD
Another person was minorly injured and taken to the hospital by EMS; the crash happened on Robinson Church Road.
Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood
Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.
