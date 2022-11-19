ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte. At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 17,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Investigation Underway After Several Pets Die In Concord House Fire

CONCORD, N.C. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that killed several pets inside a home in Concord. It happened on Rocky River Road, just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to find a home with smoke showing. They got the fire under control in...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire damages home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said. According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The crash has downed...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. I-77 north was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash. We’re still working to learn what led to the crash.
