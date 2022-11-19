ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Man found dead, partially burned outside Wapato killed by gunshot

Authorities have identified a man found dead and partially burned near Wapato on Aug. 16. The body of Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, of Nicaragua was found partially burned near a burned vehicle in the 100 block Progressive Road outside Wapato, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO looking for Modelo bandits

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is trying to identify the two men seen in surveillance photos walking out of a store with two cases of Modelo. According to the YCSO, the men entered a store, grabbed the beer and walked out without paying. If you recognize the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Here’s a scam you haven't heard of yet...

ELLENSBURG - Last night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to Pfenning Road for a reported burglary in progress. After the homeowner called from out of town to report seeing subjects walking into his home on a camera, a nearby neighbor confirmed two unknown individuals were inside the residence. When officers arrived,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home

A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend

Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shop small in Yakima on Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash.- Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations. Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy