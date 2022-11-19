Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
FOX2now.com
A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until Dec. 30
It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you with a brand-new tradition.
FOX2now.com
Blues honors students, staff, first responders involved in CVPA school shooting
As St. Louis continues to heal following last month's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the Blues honored members of the CVPA community at their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
FOX2now.com
The Salvation Army is open for Angel Tree Adoptions
ST. LOUIS – How would you like to make this holiday season special for our area’s children?. More than 4,000 kids are in need of a gift this Christmas, and the Salvation Army is helping to provide that gift. The need is great and that’s where we all can help.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
FOX2now.com
FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis area
St. Louis police responded to a shooting threat at St. Mary's High School Tuesday. Investigators determined the threat was a hoax.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis native and Comedian Samson Crouppen performs at Helium Comedy Club
ST. LOUIS – What are you doing on Wednesday, November 23?. No plans? No, you have some because you don’t want to miss this hometown comedian. Samson Crouppen grew up in St. Louis and then made his way to Los Angeles. He’s developed a successful standup career, even getting his own special available on Amazon.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
FOX2now.com
Target your shopping list and don’t be a target
Do you know which hand is best when carrying bags to your car?.
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
Couple dies in plane crash while traveling to visit family
The residents of Freeburg and Smithton mourned the loss of a married couple who died Saturday in a plane crash.
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather.
FOX2now.com
Metallica’s charity helps forge future careers in Missouri
UNION, Mo. — Before he braised his first copper pipe, Herman Hueffmeier was interested in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. “I could never do it with schooling, the time, the money. Money’s a big thing,” he said. Putting food on the table meant setting aside...
FOX2now.com
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children.
Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter
AR-15 style rifles have been the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of several recent mass shootings
FOX2now.com
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive
It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don't go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program.
FOX2now.com
Chesterfield $3B development clears TIF commission
A massive redevelopment plan in Chesterfield, including housing, retail, restaurants, and office space, could be approved by the Chesterfield City Council next month.
