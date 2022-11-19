ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city. Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving. For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until Dec. 30

It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you with a brand-new tradition. A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until …. It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

The Salvation Army is open for Angel Tree Adoptions

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to make this holiday season special for our area’s children?. More than 4,000 kids are in need of a gift this Christmas, and the Salvation Army is helping to provide that gift. The need is great and that’s where we all can help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis area

St. Louis police responded to a shooting threat at St. Mary’s High School Tuesday. Investigators determined the threat was a hoax. FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis …. St. Louis police responded to a shooting threat at St. Mary’s High School Tuesday. Investigators determined the threat...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Target your shopping list and don’t be a target

Do you know which hand is best when carrying bags to your car?. Do you know which hand is best when carrying bags to your car?. Heavy police presence at St. Mary’s High School in …. There is a heavy police presence at St. Mary's High School in south...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Metallica’s charity helps forge future careers in Missouri

UNION, Mo. — Before he braised his first copper pipe, Herman Hueffmeier was interested in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. “I could never do it with schooling, the time, the money. Money’s a big thing,” he said. Putting food on the table meant setting aside...
UNION, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home

A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Polar Express train ride returns with real train …. The Polar Express is back...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive

It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Chesterfield $3B development clears TIF commission

A massive redevelopment plan in Chesterfield, including housing, retail, restaurants, and office space, could be approved by the Chesterfield City Council next month. Chesterfield $3B development clears TIF commission. A massive redevelopment plan in Chesterfield, including housing, retail, restaurants, and office space, could be approved by the Chesterfield City Council...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

