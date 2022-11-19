ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's Department of Health encourages people to celebrate safely during the holidays

By Briana Chavez Digital Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Have a stress free holiday with the WSDOT travel maps

WASHINGTON – Heading out of town or on a quick trip to the local grocery store? Make sure to check in with the Washington State Department of Transportation’s handy charts to avoid traditionally congested travel times and current road conditions. Check out the maps here: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/?featuretype=alert&featureid=526817.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$8.6 million heading to rural Washington for high-speed internet

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA State Parks sees surge in campsite use

Did you decide to take advantage of Washington’s spectacular natural beauty sometime last year and reserve a campsite, cabin or yurt at one of our state parks?. If so, you weren’t alone. Use of campsites and other state-owned park facilities surged in 2021, according to data from Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon senator reacts to pardons for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:. “Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon Governor Brown pardons marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown is granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. "We are a state, and a nation, of second chances. Today I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon when it comes to personal marijuana possession," said Kate Brown, Oregon Governor.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington House Democrats re-elect Rep. Laurie Jinkins for House Speaker

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) was elected for a third time by the House Democrats caucus to serve as Speaker of the House for Washington state. “The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “...More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Sunday Nov. 20th Weather Forecast

Slightly warmer tonight by a degree or two but very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s/upper teens. Patchy freezing fog throughout the region could cause some slick roads and frost developing. Low and mid-level clouds throughout the region will thin out overnight but return tomorrow morning with the...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy