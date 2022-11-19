Washington's Department of Health encourages people to celebrate safely during the holidays

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Have a stress free holiday with the WSDOT travel maps
WASHINGTON – Heading out of town or on a quick trip to the local grocery store? Make sure to check in with the Washington State Department of Transportation’s handy charts to avoid traditionally congested travel times and current road conditions. Check out the maps here: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/?featuretype=alert&featureid=526817.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
nbcrightnow.com
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in...
nbcrightnow.com
$8.6 million heading to rural Washington for high-speed internet
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
nbcrightnow.com
WA State Parks sees surge in campsite use
Did you decide to take advantage of Washington’s spectacular natural beauty sometime last year and reserve a campsite, cabin or yurt at one of our state parks?. If so, you weren’t alone. Use of campsites and other state-owned park facilities surged in 2021, according to data from Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon senator reacts to pardons for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:. “Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon Governor Brown pardons marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown is granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. "We are a state, and a nation, of second chances. Today I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon when it comes to personal marijuana possession," said Kate Brown, Oregon Governor.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington House Democrats re-elect Rep. Laurie Jinkins for House Speaker
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) was elected for a third time by the House Democrats caucus to serve as Speaker of the House for Washington state. “The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “...More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Nov. 20th Weather Forecast
Slightly warmer tonight by a degree or two but very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s/upper teens. Patchy freezing fog throughout the region could cause some slick roads and frost developing. Low and mid-level clouds throughout the region will thin out overnight but return tomorrow morning with the...
Comments / 0