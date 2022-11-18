Read full article on original website
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends
This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
PHOTOS: Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh on Light Up Night
Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh during the 2022 Light Up Night Pittsburgh residents gather at the City-County Building to see a tree lighting and some fireworks. (WPXI/WPXI)
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Fighting for the future: Pittsburgh's 3rd Ave. Boxing Gym
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has a rich history of boxing champions. In addition to training the next generation, the 3rd Ave. Boxing Gym is helping young people build a successful life inside and outside the ring. Providing a home away from home, the volunteer coaches offer girls and boys a...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Special holiday entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Westmoreland Mall, leading up to Santa’s arrival. The Hempfield High School Marching Band will escort the jolly old elf around the mall in a parade starting at 6 p.m. at the entrance on the lower level near Macy’s.
House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home in Squirrel Hill
This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hundreds brave cold to be part of Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration
Hundreds of parade-goers braved freezing temperatures Saturday evening to kick off the holiday season with street fair in Oakmont. Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration offered an evening chock full of holiday entertainment, including an elf named Zippy. Sven Drop, 14, likes to dress up as holiday favorites like the Easter...
Woman wins $3 million from holiday scratch-off ticket
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $30 holiday-themed scratch-off lottery ticket just gave Kim Maurer millions of dollars to spend, right before the holidays. "It will be a nice Christmas," Maurer said Friday. The Pennsylvania Lottery presented a huge check to Maurer in the middle of a Washington County...
