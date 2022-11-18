Washington police, fire and EMS personnel gave the Borgia boys soccer team an escort through Washington Saturday afternoon after Borgia’s state championship win in Fenton. A large contingent of Borgia fans and the local First responders gathered at the parking lot of N-Sports and escorted the team’s bus down Fifth Street, through town to High Street and then to the high school where even more fans were waiting to greet the team.

