3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Washington Missourian
Sullivan seeks to surpass SCW Warriors
The Eagles (10-2) host St. Charles West (9-2) Friday at 7 p.m. in a MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game.
Washington Missourian
Borgia captures Class 1 state boys soccer title
Scoring with just over a minute to play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights won the school’s first state title in that sport Saturday in Fenton. Junior Adam Rickman netted his second game-winning goal in as many days with 2:07 left in regulation to lift the Knights to the Class 1 state title over Summit Christian Academy, 1-0.
Washington Missourian
Borgia seeks first state boys soccer title
St. Francis Borgia is making its fourth trip to the MSHSAA boys soccer championships this weekend and is seeking its first state title.
Washington Missourian
Week 13 Football — Sullivan 24, St. Charles West 10
Sullivan is headed to the MSHSAA Class 3 state semifinals. The Eagles (11-2) held off St. Charles West (9-3) Friday in Sullivan, 24-10.
Washington Missourian
Arron's Assessment — Battlehawks come back
Let me open with this — Ka-kaw. The lone professional football team in St. Louis will draft itself a new roster this week in Las Vegas.
Washington Missourian
Welcome Home Champions
Washington police, fire and EMS personnel gave the Borgia boys soccer team an escort through Washington Saturday afternoon after Borgia’s state championship win in Fenton. A large contingent of Borgia fans and the local First responders gathered at the parking lot of N-Sports and escorted the team’s bus down Fifth Street, through town to High Street and then to the high school where even more fans were waiting to greet the team.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
Washington Missourian
County hopes to mail tax bills in early December
Franklin County is aiming to get personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail by the first week of December after approving a temporary agreement with its former information technology provider. The county will pay AQM Computer up to $20,000 to help its current IT provider, NOC Technology,...
