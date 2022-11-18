ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Borgia captures Class 1 state boys soccer title

Scoring with just over a minute to play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights won the school’s first state title in that sport Saturday in Fenton. Junior Adam Rickman netted his second game-winning goal in as many days with 2:07 left in regulation to lift the Knights to the Class 1 state title over Summit Christian Academy, 1-0.
FENTON, MO
Welcome Home Champions

Washington police, fire and EMS personnel gave the Borgia boys soccer team an escort through Washington Saturday afternoon after Borgia’s state championship win in Fenton. A large contingent of Borgia fans and the local First responders gathered at the parking lot of N-Sports and escorted the team’s bus down Fifth Street, through town to High Street and then to the high school where even more fans were waiting to greet the team.
WASHINGTON, MO
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
County hopes to mail tax bills in early December

Franklin County is aiming to get personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail by the first week of December after approving a temporary agreement with its former information technology provider. The county will pay AQM Computer up to $20,000 to help its current IT provider, NOC Technology,...

