Bloomington, IN

St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66

S. INDIANA (2-3) Lakes 4-8 2-3 13, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 2-11 2-3 8, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Solomon 3-6 2-6 8, Swope 8-16 2-3 21, Polakovich 5-8 1-2 11, Hernandez 0-7 0-0 0, Campion 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Mielke 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-17 66.
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53

OHIO ST. (4-1) Key 8-11 3-4 19, Sueing 4-13 3-5 11, Likekele 0-6 0-0 0, McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Thornton 6-9 3-3 17, Sensabaugh 5-9 4-4 17, Holden 2-3 2-2 6, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 15-18 81.
No. 13 Auburn 85, Bradley 64

BRADLEY (3-2) Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Leons 3-6 4-4 11, Deen 6-15 0-0 15, Hickman 6-12 0-0 15, Tahvanainen 3-10 0-0 7, Weathers 1-4 2-5 4, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Biliew 1-1 2-4 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Hardtke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-13 64.
Northwestern 66, Liberty 52

LIBERTY (2-3) Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Rode 4-9 0-0 11, McGhee 6-18 7-7 23, Porter 1-8 0-0 3, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 3-7 0-0 6, Warfield 0-0 2-2 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 9-9 52.
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT

NEVADA (5-1) Coleman 4-7 0-2 10, Williams 3-4 2-2 10, Baker 8-13 3-3 19, Blackshear 4-9 9-10 17, Lucas 6-12 4-5 20, Pettigrew 0-5 0-0 0, Davidson 1-2 2-3 4, Powell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 28-54 22-27 87.
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85.
Richmond 61, Temple 49

RICHMOND (3-3) Bigelow 1-5 0-2 3, Burton 8-17 2-2 18, Quinn 3-9 0-0 6, Gustavson 5-6 1-2 12, Nelson 3-9 5-6 13, Randolph 1-1 0-0 3, Roche 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Walz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-12 61.
UAB 87, Georgia 73

UAB (4-1) Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109

SACRAMENTO (113) Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113.
Detroit 110, Denver 108

DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110.
Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49

GRAMBLING ST. (2-2) Lamin 1-1 1-4 3, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Christon 2-12 5-6 9, Cotton 0-5 2-2 2, Cowart 2-13 1-2 5, Munford 3-9 0-0 7, Murrell 2-5 1-2 5, Moton 1-6 2-4 4, Aku 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 14-22 49.
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106

BROOKLYN (106) Durant 9-14 2-2 20, O'Neale 4-4 0-0 11, Claxton 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 10-18 1-1 23, Simmons 4-7 3-6 11, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-12 2-2 14, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-1 2, Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 3-3 1-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 9-13 106.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee's offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence. “Those things could obviously change,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans returned to...
Ohio court sides with NASCAR in challenge to broadcast tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state's attempt to tax NASCAR for broadcasting its races in Ohio was unlawful. At issue before the court was whether the state tax commissioner properly subjected those broadcasts to Ohio’s commercial activities tax during an audit from 2005 to 2010. The tax requires payments on a company's annual sales.
