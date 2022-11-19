Read full article on original website
WVNews
St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66
S. INDIANA (2-3) Lakes 4-8 2-3 13, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 2-11 2-3 8, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Solomon 3-6 2-6 8, Swope 8-16 2-3 21, Polakovich 5-8 1-2 11, Hernandez 0-7 0-0 0, Campion 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Mielke 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-17 66.
WVNews
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53
OHIO ST. (4-1) Key 8-11 3-4 19, Sueing 4-13 3-5 11, Likekele 0-6 0-0 0, McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Thornton 6-9 3-3 17, Sensabaugh 5-9 4-4 17, Holden 2-3 2-2 6, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 15-18 81.
WVNews
No. 13 Auburn 85, Bradley 64
BRADLEY (3-2) Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Leons 3-6 4-4 11, Deen 6-15 0-0 15, Hickman 6-12 0-0 15, Tahvanainen 3-10 0-0 7, Weathers 1-4 2-5 4, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Biliew 1-1 2-4 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Hardtke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-13 64.
WVNews
Northwestern 66, Liberty 52
LIBERTY (2-3) Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Rode 4-9 0-0 11, McGhee 6-18 7-7 23, Porter 1-8 0-0 3, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 3-7 0-0 6, Warfield 0-0 2-2 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 9-9 52.
WVNews
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT
NEVADA (5-1) Coleman 4-7 0-2 10, Williams 3-4 2-2 10, Baker 8-13 3-3 19, Blackshear 4-9 9-10 17, Lucas 6-12 4-5 20, Pettigrew 0-5 0-0 0, Davidson 1-2 2-3 4, Powell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 28-54 22-27 87.
WVNews
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85.
WVNews
Richmond 61, Temple 49
RICHMOND (3-3) Bigelow 1-5 0-2 3, Burton 8-17 2-2 18, Quinn 3-9 0-0 6, Gustavson 5-6 1-2 12, Nelson 3-9 5-6 13, Randolph 1-1 0-0 3, Roche 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Walz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-12 61.
WVNews
UAB 87, Georgia 73
UAB (4-1) Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
WVNews
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109
SACRAMENTO (113) Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113.
WVNews
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110.
WVNews
Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49
GRAMBLING ST. (2-2) Lamin 1-1 1-4 3, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Christon 2-12 5-6 9, Cotton 0-5 2-2 2, Cowart 2-13 1-2 5, Munford 3-9 0-0 7, Murrell 2-5 1-2 5, Moton 1-6 2-4 4, Aku 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 14-22 49.
WVNews
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106
BROOKLYN (106) Durant 9-14 2-2 20, O'Neale 4-4 0-0 11, Claxton 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 10-18 1-1 23, Simmons 4-7 3-6 11, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-12 2-2 14, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-1 2, Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 3-3 1-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 9-13 106.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
WVNews
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee's offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence. “Those things could obviously change,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans returned to...
WVNews
Ohio court sides with NASCAR in challenge to broadcast tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state's attempt to tax NASCAR for broadcasting its races in Ohio was unlawful. At issue before the court was whether the state tax commissioner properly subjected those broadcasts to Ohio’s commercial activities tax during an audit from 2005 to 2010. The tax requires payments on a company's annual sales.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Ben and Mark Brahmer enjoy happy ending in Pierce championship
By Nathan Charles | Photos by Samuel Mfinaga LINCOLN – Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer had to pause and collect himself momentarily after Tuesday’s Class C-1 championship game. Asked about his son Ben, the team’s tight end who had 243 yards receiving and three touchdowns, dad couldn’t ...
