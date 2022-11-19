Read full article on original website
Linda D. (Beach) Smith
Linda D. (Beach) Smith, 79, of Galion (formerly of Bucyrus), met Jesus on November 20, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Linda was born on August 23, 1943 to Myrtle Elaine (Stone) Beach and Clarence D. Beach in Galion Ohio. A graduate of Galion High School class of 1961; and a recipient of a full academic scholarship from the North Electric Company, she received a bachelors’ degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1964.
Lowell B. Garverick
Prominent Galion Attorney Lowell B. Garverick passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Lowell was born on January 3, 1932, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio and was the son of the late Bennett H. and Henrietta (McPeek) Garverick. Lowell is survived by his devoted wife, Dolores “Dodi” M. (Logsdon) Garverick, daughter, Debra M. Garverick, daughter, Dawn E. Tilson, son-in-law and law partner, Stephen F. Tilson, son and law partner, Grant B. Garverick, and daughter-in-law, Margaret K. Garverick. Granddaughter Rita, great-grandchildren, Emilio, Romeo, Sirena, Jayden, Damien and Lennon; granddaughter Andrea (Tom), great-grandson Kaiden; grandson Eric (Heather), great-grandson Alex; Grandson Ruben Jr. (Angie), great-grandchildren Ivy and Benny; granddaughter Naomi (Josh), great-grandson Elijah; granddaughter Marisa (Preston), great-granddaughter Ximena; granddaughter Madeline; granddaughter Gillian.
Prep bowling league begins first season
FINDLAY — Bowling has exploded onto the high school sports scene in recent years. Crawford County and North Central Ohio are no exceptions. The tremendous interest in the sport has allowed for the formation of the Northern Ohio Bowling League, with seven teams participating in the inaugural season. The...
Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems
MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
Morrow Sheriff’s office holding food drive
MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their 15th annual food drive. The food drive benefits a local food bank in the county, just in time for Thanksgiving. Donations on non-perishable food items can be made at the sheriff’s office, 24 hours a day,...
Wednesday will be the last day for leaf collection in Galion
GALION—The last day for leaf collection in Galion will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Service Department will make a final round through all neighborhoods. Please remember they cannot get to leaves if there are cars parked on the street in front of the piles. If a truck only picks up leaves on part of your street, this usually means the collection equipment needs to be emptied or the shift has ended for the day. Crews will continue collecting where they left off.
Hospital receives honor from Lifeline of Ohio
MT. GILEAD — Lifeline of Ohio hosted its annual Champions of Hope Gala on Oct. 8. This event recognizes individuals and organizations for their roles in saving and healing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The importance of tissue donation cannot be overstated, especially for those recipients who...
Bucyrus Police release footage of shootout…suspect charged
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Department Captain Tom Walker released dash and body cam video from the November 11th shootout between Bucyrus Police and a Centerburg man. Officer Devin Wireman (K9 Handler) and Lt. Curt Bursby (2nd-shift supervisor) were directly involved in the shooting. In a news release issued earlier, Captain Walker identified specific points of significance, including:
1 dead, 1 injured in Elyria apartment fire
An early morning fire at an apartment along Georgetown Avenue killed a 53-year-old man and injured another person who reportedly jumped out the window of the burning unit.
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
Bucyrus overwhelms youthful Elgin, 52-29
GREEN CAMP — The Bucyrus Lady Redmen struggled with their shooting in a narrow win at Vanlue on Friday. On the road at Elgin on Saturday, they flipped the script. Bucyrus hit nine of 19 shots from the field in the first half and nine of 13 free throws to build a 20-point lead at intermission.
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
MARMET contributes more reward money for the capture of Marquis DeShun Adams
MARION—The Marion Police Department would like to announce that the MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors has decided to contribute an additional $2,500.00 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest of Marquis DeShun Adams in this case. There is a currently a warrant out for Adams’ arrest for homicide.
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Marion city offices to be closed Thursday and Friday
MARION—Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing upcoming closures that will affect services for City of Marion residents over the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices in City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday. As a result of City Hall offices being closed on Thursday and Friday, offices in City Hall will be observing their weekly early closure day on Wednesday. Notable early closures include the Municipal Court office and the utility billing office closing at 2 p.m.
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
