The Next Web
The EU’s push for its own satellite internet is a boon for startups and security
The EU has reached a deal to build a €6 billion satellite internet system, driven by the bloc’s push to boost its space and communications sectors, while ensuring internet security by curbing reliance on foreign suppliers. This initiative was first proposed in February 2022, but the European Parliament...
The Next Web
Slush’s startup pitch competition transformed into a political nightmare
Usually, the winners of a pitching competition are bathed with accolades, media attention, and applause. After it’s done and dusted, all they have to think about is what to spend that sweet, sweet prize money on. But, this year, for one startup, things haven’t gone to plan. Immigram —...
The Next Web
The fourth fastest supercomputer on Earth is a quantum-ready juggernaut from France
What’s got two thumbs, can perform over 240 PFLOPS, and just gave Europe a 50/50 share of the world’s top four most powerful supercomputers?. Dubbed the “Leonardo HPC System,” what you see above is the world’s fourth most powerful supercomputer and a potential quantum leap towards the creation of Europe’s first exascale computer.
