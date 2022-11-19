Read full article on original website
Garden Workday + Coffee & Doughnuts for Volunteers (SF)
Volunteer with the Parks Conservancy and Repair the World staff at the Black Point Historic Gardens in Fort Mason. Volunteers will help to remove invasive species that have overwhelmed the site and revegetate the garden with a mix of native species and horticultural species. Please dress for the weather and bring a water bottle!
“Cathenge” Glowing 9-Foot Tall Cat Sculptures Come to SF
The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) is pleased to let the cat out of the bag and announce the year-long installation of Cathenge, a new multisensory “Holofelinity Sound-Light Sculpture” installation by artist David Normal in Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley. Cathenge features six illuminated 3D-printed cat sculptures,...
Ferry Building’s Holiday Open House 2022 (SF)
Celebrate the holidays and shop locally… the Ferry Building halls are decked out! Enjoy warm drinks, samples, music, family activities and photo ops from 5:00pm – 7:00pm inside the Ferry Building Marketplace. Visit our annual gingerbread house display and decorate cookies to take home (near Book Passage and...
“Small Business Saturday” Holiday Pop-Up: Free Beer Trail Hat + Drink & Cookies (Concord)
Shop with us on Small Business Saturday along with the Concord Art Association from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM! The event will take place at the Concord Visitor Center, located at 2151 Salvio St., Suite T, in Concord, CA. The Concord Art Association Holiday Pop-Up Art & Craft Show is...
Black Friday Toy Drive Event (San Bruno)
It’s the season of giving, and we look forward to giving back with our annual Toy Drive! Join us as we rally the community for new, unwrapped toys for the Boys & Girls Club of America!. The first 20 donors to give toys of $20+ value will receive a...
San Bruno’s 30th Annual Holiday Boutique (2022)
The City of San Bruno wishes you to join us at our 30th Annual Holiday Boutique!. Free admission to boutique! Get your holiday shopping done early! Over 30 vendors will be selling handcrafted items including jewelry, purses, greeting cards, candles, soaps, picture frames, and much more!. Disclaimer: Please double check...
“Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup” w/ $1 Margaritas & Free Burritos (SF)
“Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup” w/ $1 Margaritas & Free Burritos (SF) Tired? Sunday Funday. Wired? Sunday done-day. Make our neighborhood better, brunch with cool people (sorry not sorry, we’re biased), get deals to some fave local spots, and wrap it up before the Sunday Scaries hit with an easy hour of picking up trash around our neighborhood with friends and the community!
Thanksgiving Dining at Hyatt San Francisco (2022)
Enjoy a delicious holiday meal at Hyatt Regency San Francisco!. San Francisco’s premier waterfront hotel in the city’s Embarcadero is providing a Thanksgiving dining experience at its Eclipse Kitchen & Bar. The meal includes two delicious entrees: herb brined turkey breast served with garlic mashed Yukon golds, honey nut squash, acme bread stuffing, cranberry jelly and gravy; or a crispy skin seared salmon served with buttered lentils, charred toy box tomatoes, confit garlic and grilled lemon. Guests also have the option of house-made desserts including a sweet potato tart, a blend of crispy sweet potato chips with roasted marshmallows, or a pumpkin cheesecake garnished with candied pepitas and crispy cinnamon sage leaves.
2022 “IlluminOdyssey” Dazzling Winter Lights (Nov. 4-Jan. 16)
2022 “IlluminOdyssey” Dazzling Winter Lights (Nov. 4-Jan. 16) Electrify your child’s imagination at CuriOdyssey’s spectacular light exhibition. All facets of this family-friendly exhibition focus on the beauty and characteristics of light. CuriOdyssey’s approach to education awakens kids’ curiosity, builds critical thinking skills and inspires an interest in science and the natural world. The non-profit outdoor science museum and zoo make serious science and nature exciting and fun for kids.
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
Bruce Lee’s 82nd Birthday Celebration: “The Way of the Dragon” Film Screening (SF)
CHSA is excited to honor the birthday of a Chinese American icon and San Francisco’s very own native son with a celebratory program that will close out our Radiating Bruce Lee film series. The presentation will feature:. Screening of THE WAY OF THE DRAGON [1972], the only complete film...
The Lowdown: A Stand Up Comedy Show
Every Wednesday at 8pm, Lowdown Comedy features the very best stand-up comedians passing through the Bay Area, with a different lineup of comedians you may have seen on Conan, Comedy Central, Netflix, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others. Doors open at 7:30pm and show starts at...
