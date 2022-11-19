Read full article on original website
Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday
LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
Mickey Joseph and Huskers address Nebraska's coaching search ahead of Iowa game
LINCOLN — Colton Feist laughed. Of course the question has trickled to him. Inquiring minds want to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be, and some figure Feist, as a Husker defensive lineman, has a pretty good idea. So they ask him. “Too much,” Feist said. “Too...
Mickey Joseph says Huskers are 'a better team' since he took over as interim coach
With one more game left on the schedule, Mickey Joseph took the podium one more time Tuesday afternoon for his weekly media availability session. Although Nebraska finds itself at 3-8 and with a long winter ahead, the Huskers want to close out the 2022 season on a high note. "We've...
McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games
LINCOLN — It started with a game that left Tom Osborne openly embarrassed, on the wrong end of one of the worst losses in his career, but it grew to such importance in the Nebraska football tradition that, when an athletic director tried to end it, he had to reverse course two days later.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week
Nebraska volleyball's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. The outside hitter averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting in the Huskers sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. She recorded a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in...
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton
Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
Time of possession woes coincide with Nebraska’s five-game losing streak
It’s one of the simplest strategies in football — the longer you hold the ball, the less time your opponent has to score. Yet, Nebraska has still found itself on the losing end of the time of possession battle in every week of its five-game losing streak. Nebraska...
How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance
The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Husker guard Dawson looks to use father's message and lead the way
Denim Dawson prides himself on defense and leadership — two traits that carry meaning well beyond the basketball court in his family. Dawson’s father, Alvoid Hamilton, spent 21 years in the Marine Corps — a much different landscape than the hardwood. At the same time, Dawson has used his dad's lessons to become both the player and person he is today.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve) (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 11, Year: 64. (Month: four; Day: eleven; Year: sixty-four) Copyright...
Jewelry inspired by the Nebraska prairie
Riding horses up to 30 miles throughout the Nebraska Prairie with her father was a typical day growing up on their ranch for jewelry designer Kerri Votaw Kliewer. Little did she know, those were the days that would inspire her career in jewelry design. One day while riding horses with...
