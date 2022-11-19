ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday

LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Madi Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska volleyball's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. The outside hitter averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting in the Huskers sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. She recorded a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando

In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik

Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton

Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin

Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance

The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker guard Dawson looks to use father's message and lead the way

Denim Dawson prides himself on defense and leadership — two traits that carry meaning well beyond the basketball court in his family. Dawson’s father, Alvoid Hamilton, spent 21 years in the Marine Corps — a much different landscape than the hardwood. At the same time, Dawson has used his dad's lessons to become both the player and person he is today.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve) (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 11, Year: 64. (Month: four; Day: eleven; Year: sixty-four) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jewelry inspired by the Nebraska prairie

Riding horses up to 30 miles throughout the Nebraska Prairie with her father was a typical day growing up on their ranch for jewelry designer Kerri Votaw Kliewer. Little did she know, those were the days that would inspire her career in jewelry design. One day while riding horses with...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy