Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle Bridge requires daytime lane closures
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor working to preserve the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland will begin instituting daytime one-lane closures on Monday, Nov. 28. The contractor will follow this schedule for lane closures, lasting until March 31, when the...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Giving thanks to our Carteret County Commissioners
Western Carteret County, N.C. I have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but I'd like to voice my sincere appreciation for our Carteret County Commissioners. In the midst of an era of distrust for government, we are lucky to have county leadership that is so transparent, helpful, and working so hard to build a future of prosperity.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Health Department accredited with honors
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department (CCHD) successfully completed a review process to maintain state accreditation and has achieved honors designation through the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation (NCLHDA) Board. County health officials formally accepted the reaccreditation with honors achievement Nov. 18 during the accreditation board...
carolinacoastonline.com
Angelia Howard, 84; service later
Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle....
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to celebrate now mortgage-free homeowners
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of people here in the East are celebrating after making an important final payment on their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says that seven homeowners have made their last mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 20, 21 & 22
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Registration still open for Morehead City Christmas Parade
— Registration is still open for those who want to participate in the Morehead City Christmas Parade along Arendell Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe0toSKeeVALrXIhaLnLfgH3O8GMsI_6raFoO0N6C90NXROA/viewform. Enter your business or organization with a float, golf cart, boat or just walk. Float judging takes place...
carolinacoastonline.com
Project Christmas Cheer sees increase in those applying for assistance
— Just beginning its third week of accepting applications, Project Christmas Cheer organizers say they have already seen a significant increase in those applying for Christmas assistance compared to last year. PCC co-coordinator Jeanne Ellegate said Nov. 18, “At this time, our numbers of angels and senior citizens are higher...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
wraltechwire.com
Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern
NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Martha Hancock, 93; service Nov. 27
Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport interim town manager leaves, cautions financial responsibility
NEWPORT - The search for key leadership continues in Newport with the imminent departure of Interim Town Manager Ralph Clark. Clark was hired in October and has 30 years of experience serving in management positions with several central and eastern North Carolina towns, including Morehead City, with work periods typically ranging from four to eight months.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning; registration still open
CAPE CARTERET — There’s still time to sign up for the fun and family-friendly annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center at 300 Taylor Notion Road. Participants can choose either a 5K or 1-mile course through the residential Star Hill...
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Patsky, 73; incomplete
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sealevel. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Styron, 64; service later
William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
carolinacoastonline.com
David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26
David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal
— County families struggling with the rising cost of food will have a place to come for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
luminanews.com
Sky the Surf Girl
Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2022
Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day? The following restaurants will be open:. – Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal (Make reservation by Nov. 23). Call 252-288-6351. –...
Comments / 4