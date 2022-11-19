Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Taking His Team to Athens is the Next Challenge for Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key
Georgia Tech interim head Coach Brent Key met with the press Tuesday morning knowing that the press conference could go in a few directions. There was the upset win over North Carolina, the upcoming game with Georgia in Athens, and oh yes, could he be the next Jacket coach named by AD J Batt?
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates after Tuesday practice
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has been a focus for Bulldogs fans since getting hurt on the second play of the Bulldogs’ second game this fall. While it remains to be seen when the sophomore wide receiver will be back on the field, his head coach told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell is making progress.
Clark's Clipboard 11/22/22: Transfer portal, RB recruiting, JUCO targets and more.
-- I've discussed this previously, but I want to reiterate that the transfer portal is going to be a major factor for NC State over the next few months. The Wolfpack has 13 commits and I expect it to take a full class, which is 25. It's also important to note that the NCAA instituted a new rule where FBS programs can sign more than 25 in a class as long as the school stays at or under the maximum 85 allotted scholarships.
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Breaking down Duke's 2023 class with 247Sports' Travis Branham
Travis Branham has scouted the players in the 2023 recruiting class for years, and has his finger on the pulse of high school basketball players across the country. As he's come to know the five players that make up the Blue Devils' No. 2-ranked recruiting class, Branham has a unique perspective not only on what these players were during their development as a prep but also what they will be able to contribute on the college level once they're teammates.
Georgia football ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 13
The College Football Selection Committee released its fourth rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third week in a row. The Dawgs were No. 3 in the initial rankings. With a record of 11-0 on the season, Georgia is also ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 13. Ohio State, also 11-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.
Colorado football notes: Sanford shares his thoughts on the Buffaloes' seniors
Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford spoke briefly about all 20 players that will participate in Saturday's pre-game Senior Day celebration at Folsom Field. Five of the players he talked about - offensive linemen Frank Fillip and Tommy Brown, safety Jaylen Striker, and walk-on special teams contributors Derek Bedell and Mac Willis - will still have eligibility remaining.
