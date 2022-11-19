Read full article on original website
Linda D. (Beach) Smith
Linda D. (Beach) Smith, 79, of Galion (formerly of Bucyrus), met Jesus on November 20, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Linda was born on August 23, 1943 to Myrtle Elaine (Stone) Beach and Clarence D. Beach in Galion Ohio. A graduate of Galion High School class of 1961; and a recipient of a full academic scholarship from the North Electric Company, she received a bachelors’ degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1964.
Ruth Dintaman Schell Kibler
Ruth Dintaman Schell Kibler, 89 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022 at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky where she had been a resident since May 2021. Ruth was born April 14, 1933 in Attica OH to the late John M. and Nina M (Hoyles) Dintaman. She was married January 18, 1991 to Paul Kibler who preceded her in death on January 27, 2012. Ruth was also preceded in death by half-brother Delbert “Barney” Barnhart and half-sister Iola “Snook” Mollenkopf.
Lowell B. Garverick
Prominent Galion Attorney Lowell B. Garverick passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Lowell was born on January 3, 1932, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio and was the son of the late Bennett H. and Henrietta (McPeek) Garverick. Lowell is survived by his devoted wife, Dolores “Dodi” M. (Logsdon) Garverick, daughter, Debra M. Garverick, daughter, Dawn E. Tilson, son-in-law and law partner, Stephen F. Tilson, son and law partner, Grant B. Garverick, and daughter-in-law, Margaret K. Garverick. Granddaughter Rita, great-grandchildren, Emilio, Romeo, Sirena, Jayden, Damien and Lennon; granddaughter Andrea (Tom), great-grandson Kaiden; grandson Eric (Heather), great-grandson Alex; Grandson Ruben Jr. (Angie), great-grandchildren Ivy and Benny; granddaughter Naomi (Josh), great-grandson Elijah; granddaughter Marisa (Preston), great-granddaughter Ximena; granddaughter Madeline; granddaughter Gillian.
Prep bowling league begins first season
FINDLAY — Bowling has exploded onto the high school sports scene in recent years. Crawford County and North Central Ohio are no exceptions. The tremendous interest in the sport has allowed for the formation of the Northern Ohio Bowling League, with seven teams participating in the inaugural season. The...
A Christmas tradition: Holiday Pops featuring the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra & Chorus returns to the Ren
MANSFIELD—The sounds of the season will come alive as The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present its “Holiday Pops” concert at the beautiful Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield. A perennial family favorite, the Mansfield Symphony and Chorus ring in the season with an enchanting concert of traditional holiday...
Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems
MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
Wednesday will be the last day for leaf collection in Galion
GALION—The last day for leaf collection in Galion will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Service Department will make a final round through all neighborhoods. Please remember they cannot get to leaves if there are cars parked on the street in front of the piles. If a truck only picks up leaves on part of your street, this usually means the collection equipment needs to be emptied or the shift has ended for the day. Crews will continue collecting where they left off.
Bucyrus overwhelms youthful Elgin, 52-29
GREEN CAMP — The Bucyrus Lady Redmen struggled with their shooting in a narrow win at Vanlue on Friday. On the road at Elgin on Saturday, they flipped the script. Bucyrus hit nine of 19 shots from the field in the first half and nine of 13 free throws to build a 20-point lead at intermission.
MARMET contributes more reward money for the capture of Marquis DeShun Adams
MARION—The Marion Police Department would like to announce that the MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors has decided to contribute an additional $2,500.00 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest of Marquis DeShun Adams in this case. There is a currently a warrant out for Adams’ arrest for homicide.
Bucyrus Police release footage of shootout…suspect charged
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Department Captain Tom Walker released dash and body cam video from the November 11th shootout between Bucyrus Police and a Centerburg man. Officer Devin Wireman (K9 Handler) and Lt. Curt Bursby (2nd-shift supervisor) were directly involved in the shooting. In a news release issued earlier, Captain Walker identified specific points of significance, including:
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
Marion city offices to be closed Thursday and Friday
MARION—Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing upcoming closures that will affect services for City of Marion residents over the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices in City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday. As a result of City Hall offices being closed on Thursday and Friday, offices in City Hall will be observing their weekly early closure day on Wednesday. Notable early closures include the Municipal Court office and the utility billing office closing at 2 p.m.
Drinking Water warning in Bucyrus
Contaminants may have entered the Bucyrus City water supply. BUCYRUS—Due to a water main break or depressurization, contaminants that may cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People on SOUTH SANDUSKY AVE FROM MARION ROAD TO EAST SOUTHERN AVE should take the following precautions:. DO NOT...
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS—Diamond Wipes International announced that they have completed a nearly five-million-dollar project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ. “Diamond Wipes is growing, and the Bucyrus location generates about 20%...
Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. Richard Kiser—56...
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Warmer this week with a chance of rain on Thanksgiving
BUCYRUS—Warmer this week with a chance of rain on Thanksgiving. Highs this week are in the 40s and 50s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Monday—Sunny, with a high of 43. Breezy, with a south wind...
