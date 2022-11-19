GALION—The last day for leaf collection in Galion will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Service Department will make a final round through all neighborhoods. Please remember they cannot get to leaves if there are cars parked on the street in front of the piles. If a truck only picks up leaves on part of your street, this usually means the collection equipment needs to be emptied or the shift has ended for the day. Crews will continue collecting where they left off.

GALION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO