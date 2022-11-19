ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Shows Off 'Handsome' Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas As He Declares His 'Love' For The Star On Instagram

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUo2c_0jGS7nI300
@rumerwillis/instagram

Wearing their hearts on their sleeves! While Rumer Willis had kept her and Derek Richard Thomas ' relationship low-key, it's clear the two are now the real deal, as she's been posting up a storm of cute photos together .

Her most recent picture came on Thursday, November 17, when the pair attended an Espirit event alongside Rumer's sister Scout .

The House Bunny star, 34, donned a white button-down shirt and khaki pants for the shindig, while her man wore a blue button-down and black pants, topping off his look with a fuzzy light brown jacket.

"Out on the town with my handsome fella …" Willis captioned the snaps , to which the musician wrote in the comments section, "Love you 😘." The actress replied with a few heart-eye emojis and one of a kissy face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dJxi_0jGS7nI300
@rumerwillis/instagram

As OK! shared, it was just a few days earlier that the pair became Instagram official, though beforehand, her stepmom, Emma Heming-Willis , shared videos of Thomas jamming out alongside his lady's father, Bruce Willis .

RUMER WILLIS & SISTER TALLULAH BASK IN BIKINIS DURING END OF SUMMER POOL DAY

The Die Hard actor retired from the spotlight earlier this year after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder. His loved ones announced the sad news in a joint social media post in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE0m3_0jGS7nI300
mega

"Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read, which was signed off by all five of his daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore .

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the note concluded. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
OK! Magazine

Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'

Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
RadarOnline

Radar Told You First — Demi Moore Ends Relationship With Chef Boyfriend Over Marriage Clash

Demi Moore ended her romance with chef Daniel Humm less than a year after making things official. The breakup comes weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the duo was starting to cool off after clashing over marriage.Despite the split, the two are in "a good place.""She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends," Demi's pal told People of her new single life. The G.I. Jane star and New York City chef were first linked in March. Demi later confirmed the news by posting photos of the two together on Instagram.While the relationship appeared to be trending upward, an insider close...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
OK! Magazine

Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
ETOnline.com

Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Ryan Reynolds Admits Life Is 'Gonna Be Nuts' Once Blake Lively Gives Birth To Their Fourth Child

Mom and Dad's night out! On Thursday, November 17, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed to the nines for the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles, where the Deadpool star received a special honor.The actress, who's pregnant with their fourth child, stunned as usual in a sequined Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2022 Dress while the man of the hour wore a velvet ensemble by the same designer.Reynolds, 46, added an adorable touch by donning a bracelet made by their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Also joining the pair at the event was his mom,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ooh La La! Scout Willis Bares It All On Stage While Performing Sultry Dance For Halloween

Scout Willis left nothing to the imagination during a recent Halloween celebration. On Tuesday, November 1, the famous offspring shared a video to Instagram of herself on stage performing a spooky striptease for the crowd. "Guess who won the costume contest?" Willis, who was dressed in a sparkly silver costume complete with a star crown, penned alongside the blurry footage of her sultry dance moves during the night out. 'THEY KNOW HE'S FADING': BRUCE WILLIS 'MADE TRUCES' WITH HIS FAMILY AS DEMENTIA FEARS PLAGUE THE FATHER-OF-FIVEThe actress seemed to not have a care in the world after coming under fire...
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
OK! Magazine

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide At Age 49

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died at age 49.The late actor and mixed martial artist reportedly took his own life in Texas. Though his rep, Justine Hunt, only confirmed the location of where he died, multiple sources revealed that the father-of-four died by suicide.In light of the tragedy, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — broke his silence, praising the original Green Ranger for being an "inspiration to so many people."INSIDE AARON CARTER'S PLAN FOR SON PRINCE'S 1ST BIRTHDAY BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH"His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner is wasting no time in flaunting her sexy, single self. The Kardashians star made a major fashion statement on Sunday, November 20, when she stepped out with no pants — one day before news of her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Devin Booker made headlines.Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos. LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Getting Back Out There? Demi Moore Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Mystery Man After Splitting From Daniel Humm

Does Demi Moore already have a new boyfriend? After splitting with her Swiss chef boyfriend, Daniel Humm, the movie star was seen grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills with a mystery man on Saturday, November 19.Moore stunned in a bright orange leather coat, black turtleneck and a pair of sophisticated glasses, carrying her pet pooch in a sling across her chest, while the male in question donned a short haircut and a dark leather jacket. SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe outing comes as the G.I. Jane star, 60, and the...
OK! Magazine

Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!

Nobody does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! On Monday, October 31, the super model made jaws drop as she stepped out at her annual holiday party in New York City — the first holiday shindig she's held since the COVID-19 pandemic — dressed head-to-toe in an extremely true to life worm costume. Klum's entire body was draped in the slimy looking skin, with only her eyes and mouth visible through the pink plastic shell as she slithered down the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

156K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy