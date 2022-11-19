Rumer Willis Shows Off 'Handsome' Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas As He Declares His 'Love' For The Star On Instagram

@rumerwillis/instagram

Wearing their hearts on their sleeves! While Rumer Willis had kept her and Derek Richard Thomas ' relationship low-key, it's clear the two are now the real deal, as she's been posting up a storm of cute photos together .

Her most recent picture came on Thursday, November 17, when the pair attended an Espirit event alongside Rumer's sister Scout .

The House Bunny star, 34, donned a white button-down shirt and khaki pants for the shindig, while her man wore a blue button-down and black pants, topping off his look with a fuzzy light brown jacket.

"Out on the town with my handsome fella …" Willis captioned the snaps , to which the musician wrote in the comments section, "Love you 😘." The actress replied with a few heart-eye emojis and one of a kissy face.

As OK! shared, it was just a few days earlier that the pair became Instagram official, though beforehand, her stepmom, Emma Heming-Willis , shared videos of Thomas jamming out alongside his lady's father, Bruce Willis .

The Die Hard actor retired from the spotlight earlier this year after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder. His loved ones announced the sad news in a joint social media post in March.

"Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read, which was signed off by all five of his daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore .

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the note concluded. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."