‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Sugar Land physician among first 2 Muslim Americans elected to the Texas State Legislature
The Sugar Land physician told ABC13 he hopes his presence on Capitol Hill will make the Muslim community in Texas feel more welcome, included, and represented.
Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Fentanyl testing strips are classified under Texas law as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal to have.
Texas lawmakers file state bills targeting Austin
This legislative session, there are several bills filed by Texas lawmakers that range from attenuating initiatives already passed to getting rid of Austin City Council and the Mayor altogether.
Report: How Texas’ property taxes compare to other states
Are property taxes in Texas too high?
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners
For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
Texans want to move to these states the most: study
We all know that Texas has been one of the most popular destinations for people moving to since the pandemic, but what about those in Texas moving out of the Lone Star State, where are they going?
15 Texas housing markets fall ‘under the radar,’ report claims
The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen "under the radar" as the housing market heats up.
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Texas Sunset Commission report shows state law enforcement regulator needs a blue ribbon panel
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies reported the way we regulate law enforcement is not good enough. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement regulates law enforcement in the state. The Sunset Advisory Commission found three issues with the agency:. Establish a blue ribbon...
