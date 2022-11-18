ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
