Texas oyster fisheries go from bad to worse
In early November, Texas Parks and Wildlife permanently closed three bays on the Gulf Coast to oyster fishing. TPR’s Jerry Clayton recently spoke with Christine Jensen, Galveston Bay Ecosystem Leader about those closures and the state of the oyster fisheries in Texas. This interview has been edited and condensed...
Texas Matters: The Teacher Shortage
Do you want to be a teacher in Texas? Then prepare yourself for low pay, lousy benefits, and high stress, for being overworked, and underappreciated, caught in the middle of the Texas culture wars, worried about school shootings and deteriorating facilities, all while having a front row seat to some of the worst social situations.
A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time
State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs, and organizations ask state lawmakers for help
Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
Texas children’s hospitals head into winter with surge of RSV cases
It's a common respiratory virus that presents with cold-like symptoms, including coughing, congestion and fever. In infants and older adults, this can lead to breathing issues and hospitalization. Pediatricians in North Texas say the virus’ peak is abnormally early this year. “Typically we would see a peak in December,...
2022 Holiday Programming on TPR
Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more. This page will be updated as shows are added to the lineup.
