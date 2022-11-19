Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO