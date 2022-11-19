Read full article on original website
Idaho lawmakers working on additional 'ESG' legislation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday. Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in...
Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in...
Army vet, Navy officer stopped gunman at Colorado gay club
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then he moved to try...
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart...
Massive expansion being planned for Bear Lake Marina
By the end of 2024, the Bear Lake Marina is anticipated to double in size. On Nov. 16, an open house was held to discuss the Bear Lake Marina Expansion Project — the construction of a new-and-improved marina for the lake planned by a partnership between the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Utah Department of Natural Resources. According to an information packet released after the open...
Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel...
