Interlachen, FL

mycbs4.com

Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County

Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Pedestrian killed Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County

Columbia County — A 33-year-old man from Orlando died Monday night while walking on I75 in Columbia County, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said. FHP says the crash happened at 6:18 PM on I-75 south at mile marker 432. FHP says an SUV was going south, when a pedestrian walked...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed Sunday night near Newberry

Alachua County — A 26-year-old Newberry man died after getting hit by a car Sunday night in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the crash happened at 9:30 PM on Newberry Road near SW 260th ST. FHP didn't say what happened beyond a a 19-year-old driver hitting...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap

A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies in Newberry collision

A car hit and killed a 26-year-old man near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street in Newberry on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 19-year-old Gainesville man was driving a sedan and hit the 26-year-old Newberry man just east of the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street at 9:32 p.m.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County man missing, might be disoriented

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. Robert Black, 87, wandered away from his residence in Melrose. Mr. Black was last seen near Wall Lake Trail at around 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office says...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Two car collision caused one fatality, JSO says

This morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrived to Blanding Boulevard and Colonial Avenue where two cars were in undrivable condition. A Cadillac was driving south on Blanding Boulevard and a Nissan was turning from Colonial Avenue. The two vehicles made impact with each other in the intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL

