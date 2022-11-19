Read full article on original website
Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who...
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County
Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
Pedestrian killed Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County
Columbia County — A 33-year-old man from Orlando died Monday night while walking on I75 in Columbia County, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said. FHP says the crash happened at 6:18 PM on I-75 south at mile marker 432. FHP says an SUV was going south, when a pedestrian walked...
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
Pedestrian hit and killed Sunday night near Newberry
Alachua County — A 26-year-old Newberry man died after getting hit by a car Sunday night in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the crash happened at 9:30 PM on Newberry Road near SW 260th ST. FHP didn't say what happened beyond a a 19-year-old driver hitting...
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
The man was able to make it back to his vehicle and put the car in drive. He reportedly started driving the vehicle toward officers when they opened fire.
Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap
A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
Pedestrian dies in Newberry collision
A car hit and killed a 26-year-old man near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street in Newberry on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 19-year-old Gainesville man was driving a sedan and hit the 26-year-old Newberry man just east of the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street at 9:32 p.m.
81-year-old man hit and killed Friday night on West University Avenue in Gainesville
Gainesville Police say a pedestrian was was hit and killed Friday night, at 10:48 PM, at the 400 block of W. University Avenue. Police say the pedestrian was an 81-year-old man from Gainesville. GPD says the car was driving east, and the pedestrian was crossing W. University, when they got...
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending two people to the hospital. Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. Two people...
Putnam County man missing, might be disoriented
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. Robert Black, 87, wandered away from his residence in Melrose. Mr. Black was last seen near Wall Lake Trail at around 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office says...
Clay County man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man who was charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing. Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained...
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
Two car collision caused one fatality, JSO says
This morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrived to Blanding Boulevard and Colonial Avenue where two cars were in undrivable condition. A Cadillac was driving south on Blanding Boulevard and a Nissan was turning from Colonial Avenue. The two vehicles made impact with each other in the intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night. Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on...
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
