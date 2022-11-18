Two children in a primary school in Australia suffered serious injuries on their faces and chests while several were mildly injured when a “routine” science experiment went wrong.Police and paramedics were called to Manly West Public School in Sydney around 1pm local time on Monday, after 12 people, including 11 students and one teacher, were injured following an explosion during an experiment involving sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.Two students surviving serious injuries on their faces and chests were transported to Westmead Hospital, one by road and another by helicopter, reported 1 News. Among the mildly injured, five children were taken...

