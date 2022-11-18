ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Primary school students injured after science experiment goes wrong

Two children in a primary school in Australia suffered serious injuries on their faces and chests while several were mildly injured when a “routine” science experiment went wrong.Police and paramedics were called to Manly West Public School in Sydney around 1pm local time on Monday, after 12 people, including 11 students and one teacher, were injured following an explosion during an experiment involving sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.Two students surviving serious injuries on their faces and chests were transported to Westmead Hospital, one by road and another by helicopter, reported 1 News. Among the mildly injured, five children were taken...
BBC

Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill

Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
BBC

Somerset County Council fined after pupil misses school

A council has been fined more than £3,000 after a pupil missed nearly a year of primary school. The child stopped going to their Somerset school in March 2021 due to anxiety, and was subsequently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. His mother complained after the council failed to issue...
BBC

Oswestry care home evacuated in fire

A care home was evacuated after a fire broke out in the roof. Shropshire fire service arrived at Meadowbrook Care Home, Gobowen, Oswestry at 03:43 GMT on Friday. While the blaze has now been put out, it is unsure how much damage has been caused but all residents have been accounted for and returned to the building.

