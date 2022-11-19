Read full article on original website
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
WETM
Court asked to intervene in lawsuit alleging detained migrants denied legal access
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of legal organizations has asked a federal court to intervene quickly in their lawsuit alleging that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement denies detained migrants access to legal aid. An amended complaint and a preliminary injunction...
WETM
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port, Greek authorities said Tuesday. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi tweeted that...
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
WETM
UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have...
WETM
Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club
A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds. Club regulars and newcomers...
WETM
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The ministry said in a statement that the man died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Palestinian media identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi.
