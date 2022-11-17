SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The Red Cross Utah celebrated the hard work of 16 volunteers in the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12. The Red Cross says these volunteers, and more than 1,100 others statewide, are being recognized for their commitment to various Red Cross efforts, including nationwide disaster relief, responding to flooding and local home fires, preparing residents for the unexpected, supporting military families, helping reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and collecting blood donations.

