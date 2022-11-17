Read full article on original website
This huge tree is now lighting up the holidays for shoppers in Lehi
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Get your lists ready because the holiday season is in full swing this year — especially at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain, where their ginormous 70-foot Christmas tree was unveiled over the weekend with a whole host of wonderful entertainment. The...
Utah American Red Cross honoring volunteers in a special ceremony
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The Red Cross Utah celebrated the hard work of 16 volunteers in the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12. The Red Cross says these volunteers, and more than 1,100 others statewide, are being recognized for their commitment to various Red Cross efforts, including nationwide disaster relief, responding to flooding and local home fires, preparing residents for the unexpected, supporting military families, helping reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and collecting blood donations.
3 perfect health & wellness products for families this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva is here to share a few family beauty, health, and wellness products that are perfect for the season. To learn more and check out Bethany’s latest segments, go online to BethanyBraun.com. 3 Health & Wellness Products for...
7 Layer Salad Recipe
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad. ½ package of frozen peas (thawed) 1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt) ½ cup sour cream. 2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled. ½ to...
Why this Nutcracker from Ballet West is ‘on pointe’
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – When you need a nice night out, turn your sights to Ballet West! Salt Lake City is home to America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, created by William Christensen (Mr. C). Tchaikovsky’s moving score, magical costumes, and fairytale sets combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker in the world today.
