WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO