'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day

Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO