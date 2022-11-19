'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day

Read full article on original website
Related
Family honors daughter's memory while keeping others safe
A family is keeping their daughter's memory alive while working to keep others safe. For this Kern’s Kindness, I talked with them about their upcoming event you can take part in.
wascotrib.com
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
Bakersfield Californian
'Let Heaven and Nature Sing': Christmas season arrives with Festival of the Trees
Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Bakersfield Californian
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help
Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing...
JJ’s Legacy honors local woman for donating her organs to help others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community honored a woman who even after death continues to help people and save lives by being an organ donor. Manuela “Nellie” Bolanos was a wife, mother, and grandmother of 14. She was also a breast cancer survivor and participated every year in Relay for Life’s survivor’s lap. However, […]
Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County.
Man found guilty of trafficking minors in Bakersfield
A man was found guilty of trafficking minors among other charges by a Kern County jury on Monday, November 21st.
Bakersfield Californian
US Attorney's Office announces indictment in Operation Dark Nodes for drug distribution
A federal grand jury indicted the suspects in a 18-month drug and weapons investigation called Operation Dark Nodes run by numerous local agencies including the Bakersfield Police Department and federal partners such as Homeland Security, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield native hopes his television special will become the next Christmas classic
Bakersfield has never been known for snow-covered streets or winter reindeer roaming Oleander Avenue. But that didn't stop Bakersfield High grad turned television producer turned children's book author Adam Reed from writing a bestseller about a little reindeer that kids love even more than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen.
sjvsun.com
Valadao projected to win fifth term as Salas slips in Kern County
Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford) is one vote update away from securing a fifth term in the House of Representatives, after the notoriously slow Kern County released a hefty count of ballots on Friday. Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) underperformed the Friday ballot drop, capturing only 51.1 percent of the Golden...
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City seeks proposals for property management
CALIFORNIA CITY — Seeking to address issues with the city’s neglected senior housing facilities, the City Council, on Nov. 8, reviewed a draft Request for Proposals for a property management firm and maintenance crew for the facilities. The issue of how to handle the Desert Jade and Legends...
Key News Network
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19. In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
Bakersfield Californian
9 graduate from Kern Leaders Academy
Nine Kern County residents have graduated from the Kern Leaders Academy, 72 hours of training to learn more about themselves and the communities where they work. The program conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund is "designed to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate leads to a strong economy, which is necessary for a vibrant community," according to an academy news release.
Comments / 0