fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Closes out Tom Konchalski Classic with Win over Stonehill
Bronx, N.Y. – A Skyhawk is a type of Frigatebird which is referred to as a kleptoparasite as they occasionally rob other seabirds for food, and are known to snatch seabird chicks from the nest. Tonight, the Stonehill College Skyhawks tried to snatch victory from the Fordham University Rams in their nest known as the Rose Hill Gym. But the Rams held firm down the stretch as grad student forward Khalid Moore scored a career-high 24 points to lead Fordham to a 71-60 win over Stonehill in the final game of the 2022 Tom Konchalski Classic.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Takes Down Holy Cross
Bronx, N.Y. - The Rose Hill Gym has seen a lot in its almost 100 years of existence. But there's one thing it has never seen. A Fordham men's basketball triple-double. That almost changed tonight as grad student Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points, grabbed eleven rebounds, and dished out eight assists to lead the Rams to a 67-53 win over Holy Cross on day two of the Tom Konchalski Classic.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball Prolific in Historic 95-48 Rout of Wagner
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball set a record for points in a half en route to a 95-48 victory over Wagner on Sunday afternoon, tied for the eighth-most points in program history and the fifth-highest margin of victory. With the win, the Rams improve to 3-2 on the year, while the Seahawks fall to 2-3. Wagner scored the game's first points on an Alex Cowan fastbreak layup following a Lina Loceniece steal, butAnna DeWolfe knocked down a three on the other end with what proved to be the go-ahead bucket as Fordham led from that point onward in the 47-point victory. The Seahawks used two timeouts in the opening frame as the Rams built a 24-4 lead, ultimately sitting at 29-10 after the opening 10 minutes. During the run, Fordham converted 11-of-18 chances and 6-of-12 from behind the arc, while holding the visitors to just 25% shooting.
fordhamsports.com
Kaitlyn Downey Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
Newport News, Va. – Graduate forward Kaitlyn Downey has enjoyed a tremendous start to her fifth year in maroon and white and can add Atlantic 10 Player of the Week now, the league announced on Monday afternoon, the third time she's won a weekly accolade in her career. This makes it back-to-back weeks with the award to start the campaign for the Rams after Asiah Dingle earned it last week.
fordhamsports.com
Fordham’s Tim DeMorat and Fotis Kokosioulis Named Walter Payton Award Finalists
Bronx, N.Y. - Stats Perform has announced 30 FCS finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which is annually presented to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. Included in the 30 are two Fordham Rams, senior quarterback Tom DeMorat and senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis. Fordham is just one of two schools to have multiple finalists.
fordhamsports.com
Fordham’s Ryan Greenhagen Named Buck Buchanan Award Finalists
Bronx, N.Y. - Stats Perform has announced 30 FCS finalists for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is annually presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. Among the 30 is Fordham graduate student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen. The Buchanan Award, first presented in...
fordhamsports.com
Squash Drops Final Match of the Weekend to Northeastern
Tarrytown, N.Y. – (November 20, 2022) – The Fordham squash team wrapped up its weekend play on Sunday morning, falling to Northeastern, 5-4, at the Hackley School in Tarrytown. The Rams are now 10-4 on the season. Fordham earned victories at the second, third, sixth, and seventh positions...
fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat Named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office today. It is the ninth weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. In a 52-38 Patriot...
fordhamsports.com
Swimming & Diving Finishes Stay at Bucknell Invitational
Sunday Diving Prelims | Sunday Finals | Full Bucknell Invitational Results. Lewisburg, Pa. – (November 20, 2022) – The Fordham swimming & diving team wrapped up its three-day stay at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday with another excellent day. The Fordham women ended the Invitational in second place...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Football Earns NCAA FCS Championship Bid
Bronx, N.Y. – The 2022 Fordham University football team had their momentous season recognized by the NCAA today as the Rams received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA FCS Championships. The Rams will open the championship at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, November, 26, at 2:00 p.m.
