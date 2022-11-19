ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By CBS Sacramento
Jake Gadon reports for CBS13 Sports

Jake Gadon is the newest Sports Anchor on the CBS Sacramento news team! He joined CBS13 in November 2022 from KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs, CO. Jake begin his career in Midland-Odessa, TX at KOSA-TV.

On the field, in the press box, or from the studio, Jake always brings the same energy and dedication to every sporting event he covers! He most recently followed the Colorado Avalanche and their run to Stanley Cup as well as covering the back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets. In Texas, Jake saw firsthand the magic of Friday Night Lights covering the historic Permian Panthers & Midland Lee Rebels.

A graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University, the Connecticut native has been honored for his work that includes being named the Colorado Broadcasters Association Sportscaster of the Year, as well as several Texas Associated Press awards for Best Sports Anchor & Sportscast.

As an avid skier, Jake is excited to explore Lake Tahoe after multiple years in the Rocky Mountains. He is also always on the hunt for new local restaurants and bakeries as he considers himself a pizza and chocolate chip cookie connoisseur.

If you ever see Jake out covering a game, in town, or at Golden 1 Arena, do not be afraid to say a friendly hello. He's always excited to meet the new people SAC town has to offer #BeamTeam

Follow Jake on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Email Jake

Request to have Jake speak at an event.

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of California assemblymember

SACRAMENTO — The suspected gunman who opened fire at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado, killing five and injuring several others, is the grandson of a California assemblymember.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after opening fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend.Aldrich is the grandson of state Assemblymember Randy Voepel."It could have been anyone of us," said former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen.Club Q in Colorado Springs was supposed to be a haven for visitors, but Saturday, it became a place of peril. "Safe spaces like...
Thanksgiving Travel: Sacramento Airport braces for holiday travel

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — AAA is projecting air travel will drastically increase during Thanksgiving week.But for today, at least, landing at the Sacramento International Airport looked less like the mad dash you typically see before a holiday and more like a quiet stroll."I was expecting it to be more crowded," said Elisa Gunn, traveling from San Diego. "It was really good. There were no lines when we checked in the car seat."It is smooth sailing considering how AAA projects nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for the holiday. Of that estimation, 7.3 million are forecast to come from California."My advice to everybody would be get prepared and get to the airport early," said Bob Steponovich of El Dorado Hills.After a few years of living in unprecedented times, airport officials are reminding fliers to budget in time for parking.Before heading out, people can view a parking availability tracker, which lets them know which lots have open spaces."Family, that's the number reason why I came here," said Ghirmai Nigusse of Boston, Massachusetts, in reference to a trip to a family reunion."For two years, we were separated," he said.
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
"We're excited to have everyone back": 2022 World Cup is a boon for Sacramento bars and restaurants

SACRAMENTO -- World Cup fans have no ideal time zone. If the match is on they'll be there to represent their team. In Sacramento, bars and restaurants are dusting off their old playbooks for the occasion. "We were open eight years ago so we completely remember how busy it was for those 8 or 9 a.m. games," said Calvin Lam, a manager at Public House Downtown. The bar is one of the two de facto bars for Team USA watch parties during the World Cup. Public House opens an hour earlier than normal for the event but already saw a rush for...
"Let somebody do the cooking": Families pivot from Thanksgiving traditions due to inflation

SACRAMENTO — This Thanksgiving, people will find an uninvited guest at the table: inflation.Shortages and high prices are putting families in a difficult spot with some deciding if it's cheaper to dine out than to prepare a spread at home.It is impossible to miss the stubbornly high inflation at grocery stores. "Everything has gone up so much," said Joseph Garcia of Sacramento.Even where shoppers can score good deals, it is clear people are pivoting from traditions yet again."I've seen a few of them look for the 12 – maybe the 10 to 12-pound-bird," said Wilson Nunn Jr, the store director...
Food giveaway helps Sacramento City Unified families ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SACRAMENTO — A food giveaway for Sacramento City Unified School District students and their families has been a big help when many are hurting this holiday season.Even though school is out, Sheila Evans and her crew were still serving lunch."No ID, no enrollment, you can just come up while supplies last and grab your food," Evans said.Will C. Wood Middle School was one of a half dozen Sacramento City Unified schools providing food this Thanksgiving holiday week.A 72-year-old disabled man on crutches walked up with his grandson."We do appreciate all the people who give donations and help the poorer people. I know the situation right now is very hard and difficult," the man said.The district said the food was provided through a partnership between several agencies"Yearly, we're getting donations from the Sacramento Food Bank and family services. This year, Smith Farms stepped up, Gotham Greens stepped up, our staff always steps up," a district official said.The food reportedly ran out before the event was scheduled to end.If you missed Monday's event, there will be two more of these the two Wednesdays after Christmas.  
Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway

STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game

STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges. 
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning. The incident happened a little before 7 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a pedestrian hurt. That person has since died from their injuries. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains blocked between 43th and 44th avenues as officers investigate the scene. 
Some parents hiring legal teams following investigation into hate messages among Amador High School football team

SUTTER CREEK — The recent fallout within the Amador High School varsity football program has some parents now hiring legal teams.This comes after the Amador County Unified School District completed an investigation into what it described as disturbing chat messages with racial overtones.The district had suspended the varsity football team's season after the group chat was discovered. The months-long investigation found some football players did use racist, anti-semitic and homophobic speech in a team group chat.The findings were published in a short email and sent out Friday night after business hours.Sophomore Emily Bullard is unsure whether the investigation into hate...
Sacramento Fire trailer carrying strong chemicals recovered after being stolen

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made after a Sacramento Fire Department trailer that was carrying strong chemicals was stolen. The fire department said on Thursday that the trailer was stolen in the south Sacramento area. Authorities were extra concerned due to the hazardous materials that were being stored in the trailer. Firefighters warned that the chemicals could be dangerous if inhaled. Early Friday morning, Sacramento police announced that officers had located the stolen trailer along the 7200 block of Luther Drive. A caller had reported seeing a suspicious trailer being left on private property. One person, 33-year-old Tawab Shereendel, has been arrested in connection to the theft. Officers said multiple people who were in the area of the stolen trailer were also detained. Police said the hazardous materials that were inside the trailer were dumped along the 2600 block of Florin Road. Crews are now at that scene dealing with the situation. 
"Faith in humanity" restored: Neighbors rally to find dog missing after fatal DUI crash in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA -- Sacramento police said a drunk driver caused a fatal crash in Rio Linda on Sunday that took the life of a woman just days before Thanksgiving. It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Dry Creek Road.Family members confirmed to CBS13 the crash claimed the life of Kathy Blair but spared her husband and two dogs that were also in the car. And heartache continued for the family as one of the beloved pet chihuahuas, Peanut, ran off in the chaos of the crash. "They absolutely are everything to my grandparents. They are their...
Inflation taking a toll on food banks and families ahead of Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — Thanksgiving is just days away, and while many are hard at work in the kitchen preparing their holiday spread, it is also one of the busiest weeks of the giving season.Inflation is hitting the "givers" hard, who must get creative while putting together holiday meal boxes for food-insecure families."We know right now, the need has never been higher," said Amanda McCarthy, Executive Director of River City Food Bank in Sacramento."It's the perfect storm, two years of the pandemic, and now with rising costs for everything, people are really struggling and having to make impossible decisions between putting food...
Car crashing through fence in Sacramento causes home evacuation due to gas smell

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police have opened an investigation after a car crashed through a fence.When officers arrived at the site of the crash, the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard, the scent of gas was so strong that a CBS13 photographer was told to move back for his safety.Police were asked if the vehicle's driver was OK, but they could not answer because the person left the scene before authorities arrived. The crash forced a neighbor to evacuate his family from his home because the smell of gas in the neighborhood was strong.PG&E is on the scene assessing the smell of the gas.
"Saves a lot of time": Drones help California farmers cut down on costs

COLUSA COUNTY — Farmers fighting inflation are getting creative while looking for cheaper ways to get their food on your table. Drones are changing the game by helping farmers cut down on expensive things like fuel and water.California farmers are used to looking to the sky for rain — but not for drones.These drones aren't taking pictures. They're fertilizing crops."They're like a bunch of Roombas. They fly on their own flight pattern, drop what they need and come back," said Kurt George.George is an agro-drone expert and Colusa County rice farmer who said the new technology is helping farmers fight...
"Let someone else do the cooking": Cost of food skyrockets as shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — With Thanksgiving just one week away, millions of Americans are hitting the grocery stores in preparation. However, the cost of food is at an all-time high.The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is about 20% higher than in 2021. For those looking to have a smaller gathering this holiday, it may be cheaper to have an alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the cost of eggs, butter and flour are all up at least 25% from last year, while the cost of a turkey is 17% higher than last year.For those looking for...
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents

PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
