Bethlehem, PA

Santa’s reindeer visit Perkasie for nation’s oldest tree lighting ceremony

Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Two of Santa’s reindeer will visit the event and have indicated they are very happy to pose for photos with visiting families before they head north to rest ahead of their epic Christmas journey.
PERKASIE, PA
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party

One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
LANCASTER, PA
Northampton Borough Council approves ordinance amendment and various requests, announces Santa Run

Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, November 17 to discuss ordinance amendments, various requests, the retirement of a borough employee, the annual tree lighting ceremony, and the borough’s Santa Run. To begin, council unanimously approved an ordinance amending Section 28-2 of the Consolidated Statutes of Northampton Borough providing that the...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families

Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
MILFORD, PA
