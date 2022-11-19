Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Santa’s reindeer visit Perkasie for nation’s oldest tree lighting ceremony
Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Two of Santa’s reindeer will visit the event and have indicated they are very happy to pose for photos with visiting families before they head north to rest ahead of their epic Christmas journey.
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
The Christmas City gets its own ‘Rockefeller Center,’ a skating rink at SteelStacks
Outdoor ice rink opens at SteelStacks in Bethlehem — TheChristmas City has its Moravian heritage, Christkindlmarkt and annual gigantic tree lighting. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
Family Service invites pets to get a picture with Santa
The Family Service Association of Bucks County Pet Pantry invites local pet owners to see if their furry friend has been naughty or nice this year by stopping by the “Santa Paws” event on Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m., at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, 909 Ray Ave. in Croydon.
Photos: Reading Holiday Parade 2022
Thousands of people lined Penn Street in downtown Reading Saturday morning , November 19, 2022, for the annual Reading Holiday Parade, featuring community organizations, marching bands, and more.
This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
New Stores, Restaurant Land In Lehigh's Airport Shopping Center: Report
Shoppers in Lehigh County will have a few more options this holiday season. The Allentown Airport Shopping Center on Airport Center Road is slated to get two new retail stores and a restaurant, according to a report by WFMZ. Trek Bicycle relocated to the plaza from its previous location on...
Wawa celebrates grand opening of new Levittown store
Wawa recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Levittown. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion. The first 100 guests enjoyed limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts. The celebration was part of Wawa’s 2022...
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
abc27.com
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council approves ordinance amendment and various requests, announces Santa Run
Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, November 17 to discuss ordinance amendments, various requests, the retirement of a borough employee, the annual tree lighting ceremony, and the borough’s Santa Run. To begin, council unanimously approved an ordinance amending Section 28-2 of the Consolidated Statutes of Northampton Borough providing that the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
pikecountycourier.com
Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families
Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
With Holiday Season Fast Approaching, These Bucks County Spots Have Another Wonderful Program Planned
One of Bucks County’s most popular tourist destinations is getting ready for a festive holiday season with upcoming events. Staff writers from the New Jersey Hills Media Group wrote about the local spot’s plans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
Roads, trails and a world-class track. Why the Lehigh Valley is a cycling mecca.
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1