torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Blows Away Competition For Best Small SUV In Snow This Winter
Which Subaru model is the best all-wheel-drive vehicle for winter commutes? A new iSeeCars report says the 2023 Subaru Outback is the best small SUV for winter driving this year. Check out the latest news here. Crossovers and SUVs are popular picks for new car shoppers this winter because they...
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
New Subaru Rex Is A $12,000 Sub-Compact SUV America Needs
Subaru announced its first-ever subcompact SUV, called the Rex. It's a reasonably aggressive name for such a tiny car equipped with an equally petite engine, and one that will draw the ire of Americans who mainly associate the word with the well-known Ram TRX. Smaller than the Subaru Crosstrek, the...
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Drops the Manual Completely
When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.
2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Price, Features, and Overview
Here's an in-depth look at the 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness, an outdoorsy trim that may or may not be worth the higher price. The post 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Price, Features, and Overview appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV
Consumer Reports ranks the 2023 Subaru Forester as the best SUV. See why the Subaru Forester is a well-rounded option. The post Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
