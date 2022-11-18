Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Anaysia Bagwell on Being A Freshman Leader
It’s not often that a freshman is among the leaders in terms of experience on a basketball team. That will be the case this season for the Christian County Lady Colonels. Anaysia Bagwell, who has started at the point for the Lady Colonels since her 7th grade season, is among the “ole ladies” of the team. She recently spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about her increased leadership role and the upcoming season.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Complete Season Sweep of Clarksville Christian
Heritage Christian Academy completed the season sweep of Clarksville Christian with a 68-35 win over the host team Monday. Three Warriors scored in double-figures as HCA used a 16-2 second quarter run to grab control of the contest. Carlos Robles and Jason Leek each hit 3-pointers in the opening frame...
yoursportsedge.com
All A Classic State Tournament Pairings Announced
With the start of the new basketball season just a few days away, the regional pairings have been released for the 2023 All A Classic. The boys and girls small school state tournaments are set for January 25-29 at McBrayer Arena in Richmond. For the 2nd Region girls champion, it...
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Southern Colonels Primed for Big Season
By the end of the 2021-2022 basketball season, the Christian County Colonels were the team that nobody really wanted to face. They played solid defense, were athletic, and, if the shots were falling, were fully capable of knocking off anyone in the area. To prove that point, the Colonels took...
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
yoursportsedge.com
Dawson Springs Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Honors
Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
FOX Sports
Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game
North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
WKYT 27
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Cross Country Honors
Four members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ cross country team have earned Area 1 honors following the 2022 cross country season. Drew Burden was named the Area 1 runner of the year, which encompasses all three classes. He was also named the Class 3A runner of the year. Burden...
wymt.com
Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Runners Land on All Area Teams
A pair of Fort Campbell High School cross country runners have earned postseason honors. Senior Billy Lubas earned All-State honors from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was also named to the Area 1 Second Team and was named Class 1A All-Area. Lubas, a senior, had six...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Mayes Named to Area 1 XC Teams
Hopkinsville High School’s Lauren Mayes has been named to the Area 1 Second Team and the Class 3A All-Area Team. Mayes, a freshman, had three top-20 finishes during the season with a season-best second place at the King and Queen of the West Invitational. She finished in 13th place at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet and finished 162nd at the state meet.
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight
Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Girls Drop Tune-Up to Dickson County, TN (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team continued preseason preparation with a scrimmage against Dickson County, TN on Monday in Clarksville, falling 62-33 to the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels only trailed by six points after the first quarter but were outscored 19-2 in the second to be on...
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
wdrb.com
Lexington 11-year-old gets phone call and encouragement from former UK Wildcat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old Lexington, Kentucky, boy who dreams of playing for the Kentucky Wildcats is all smiles after he got a phone call from one of his idols. According to a report by LEX 18, Isaiah Long has been a Kentucky basketball fan for as long as...
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell’s Lubas Siblings Named All-State
Fort Campbell siblings Billy and Meg Lubas finished up cross country seasons that saw them both named to the All-State team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. In her first season of running cross country, Meg Lubas, an eighth grader, finished in the top 10 in every...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazer Runners Named to All-Area Cross Country Team
Three University Heights Academy cross country runners were named to the Class 1A Area 1 Team. Cole Glover, a sophomore, had four top-five finishes with a season-best third place at the region meet. He ran a personal best time of 16:28 at the Daviess County Classic. Glover capped his season...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Cavanaugh Named to Area 1 Cross Country Team
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh capped his cross country season with more postseason honors. In addition to being named to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State Team, Cavanaugh was named to the Area 1 First Team, which is made up of all three classes, and the Class 2A All-Area Team.
Comments / 0