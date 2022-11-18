Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Related
College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer
One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
thenewirmonews.com
Silver Foxes at football semifinals this week
The Dutch Fork High School Silver Foxes beat the Spartanburg High Vikings 63-14 on November 18. Dutch Fork is headed to the Class 5A football upper state semifinal round this week against the defending state champion; Gaffney. The Silver Foxes will travel to Gaffney to play the Indians on their...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule misses coaching, disappointed he didn’t deliver a title to Carolina
An hour after his firing by the Panthers on Oct. 10, Matt Rhule said he received a call from a search firm. It seems inevitable that Rhule will end up coaching again, probably with a return to the college ranks where he had much success. Rhule talked publicly for the...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
WCNC
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
WBTV
Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte
According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte. At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 17,...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
Two dead in helicopter crash near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two employees with a Charlotte television station died in a helicopter crash that happened around noon Tuesday in south Charlotte. The accident occurred near Interstate 77 at Nations Ford Road. MEDIC confirmed that two people were pronounced deceased on the scene. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, WBTV...
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
WBTV
Cool, sunny weather to begin week before First Alert on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to build over our area today keeping us cool and dry through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into the end of next week. • Today: Mostly sunny, blustery at times. • Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. • Tuesday:...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. I-77 north was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash. We’re still working to learn what led to the crash.
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
Comments / 0