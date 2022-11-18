ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer

One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thenewirmonews.com

Silver Foxes at football semifinals this week

The Dutch Fork High School Silver Foxes beat the Spartanburg High Vikings 63-14 on November 18. Dutch Fork is headed to the Class 5A football upper state semifinal round this week against the defending state champion; Gaffney. The Silver Foxes will travel to Gaffney to play the Indians on their...
IRMO, SC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte. At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 17,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. I-77 north was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash. We’re still working to learn what led to the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC

